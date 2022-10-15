Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season
There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling ...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup
The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith shares wild theory on Ime Udoka’s suspension
NBA fans had many different opinions on how the Boston Celtics handled head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension last month. No one, however, came up with a hot take like Stephen A. Smith did Tuesday. The Celtics suspended their coach for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with another...
Thunder waive David Nwaba, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss
All three players were sent from Houston to Oklahoma City last month, but that deal was more about cutting costs for the Thunder than it was about the players involved. Oklahoma City also received Sterling Brown in that trade and waived him too, so none of the four players acquired from the Rockets are still under contract with the Thunder.
Justin Jackson makes Boston Celtics roster
The play of former UNC basketball wing Justin Jackson this summer and fall has helped earn him a spot on the Boston Celtics opening day roster. Jackson, who previously signed a training camp deal with the Celtics, showed some good portions of play down the stretch of the preseason to make one of the final two roster spots. The 6-foot-8 wing has five years of NBA experience and with the Celtics down a few wings heading into the season, it was a good match. “For me, it’s just kind of being a floor spacer offensively, being able to shoot, play off close-outs,” Jackson said....
Yardbarker
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
Hoops Rumors
Bulls guard Zach LaVine to miss season opener
Zach LaVine won’t be available for the Bulls when they open their season in Miami on Wednesday night, the team announced. LaVine is listed as out for the game due to what the team is referring to as “left knee management.” He also may be ruled out for Friday’s game in Washington, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who says the veteran guard likely won’t make his season debut until Saturday’s home opener vs. Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Knicks Tickets, Experience Among NBA's Most Expensive
Attending a New York Knicks game might well require one of the big contracts the team bestowed to RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and others this offseason. According to a study from Bookies.com, a group of four will shell out an average of $669.52 at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, by far the NBA's second-most expensive bill, behind only an experience at the defending champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center abode in San Francisco.
And-Ones: NBA Rosters, Barkley, Vildoza, Wembanyama
The NBA’s opening night rosters feature a total of 120 international players, including a record-setting 22 from Canada and 10 from Australia, the league announced today in a press release. All 30 teams have at least one international player, while the Raptors – the NBA’s only international team – lead the way with eight international players.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA season with a Wednesday night matchup in the music city. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Knicks...
Warriors begin title defense with 14-point win over Lakers
The Golden State Warriors responded to a fourth championship-ring ceremony in the last eight years with a performance they hope will lead to a fifth in nine, riding Stephen Curry's game-high 33 points to a 123-109 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night in the NBA on Tuesday.
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
'Multiple Teams' Are Reportedly Calling The Patriots About A Wide Receiver Trade
With less than two weeks remaining until the NFL trade deadline, trade rumors are heating up. Reports out of New England suggest one Patriots wide receiver could be on the move. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams" have inquired about wideout Kendrick Bourne, and that Bourne ...
