The play of former UNC basketball wing Justin Jackson this summer and fall has helped earn him a spot on the Boston Celtics opening day roster. Jackson, who previously signed a training camp deal with the Celtics, showed some good portions of play down the stretch of the preseason to make one of the final two roster spots. The 6-foot-8 wing has five years of NBA experience and with the Celtics down a few wings heading into the season, it was a good match. “For me, it’s just kind of being a floor spacer offensively, being able to shoot, play off close-outs,” Jackson said....

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO