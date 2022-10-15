Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for man accused of robbing west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday on the west side. Police said the suspect went into the Chase Bank at 5684 West Broad Street just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and approached the employee behind the counter. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
myfox28columbus.com
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
myfox28columbus.com
NTSB investigator says plane cleared for landing moments before deadly Marietta crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots of a plane in a deadly crash in Marietta, Ohio, had reported no problems and had been cleared for landing at the Parkersburg airport about 40 seconds before witnesses described seeing the aircraft sharply descend and crash.
myfox28columbus.com
'He saved my life,' woman remembers retired CFD plane crash victim after 2008 rescue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "That man was the one who got in my car and pulled me out. It’s because of him that I am sitting here today. He saved my life." Monica Durban was overcome with emotion after finding out the tragic news that retired Columbus Firefighter Tim Gifford had died in a plane crash on Tuesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for serial cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
myfox28columbus.com
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
myfox28columbus.com
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
myfox28columbus.com
COTA volunteers prepare to distribute hundreds of boxes of food to Linden community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers are taking time out of their day on Wednesday to pack up fresh produce and distribute it to those in need in the Linden area. COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group is teaming up with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to give back. Volunteers are spending...
myfox28columbus.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opening in Central Ohio
Here's some sweet news you can use: The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in Columbus this weekend. They offer twelve flavors of cobblers with ice cream, twelve flavors of banana puddings, six styles of cinnamon rolls, Sweet Peachy Tea, Cold Rush cold-brewed coffee and more. The grand opening is October...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
Comments / 0