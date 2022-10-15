ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for man accused of robbing west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday on the west side. Police said the suspect went into the Chase Bank at 5684 West Broad Street just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and approached the employee behind the counter. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
Police searching for serial cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
GROVE CITY, OH
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
COLUMBUS, OH
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opening in Central Ohio

Here's some sweet news you can use: The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in Columbus this weekend. They offer twelve flavors of cobblers with ice cream, twelve flavors of banana puddings, six styles of cinnamon rolls, Sweet Peachy Tea, Cold Rush cold-brewed coffee and more. The grand opening is October...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
COLUMBUS, OH

