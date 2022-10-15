COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Do you feel confident that your children are safe when they board the bus to school? Several state agencies say you should. With the school year in full swing, officials say everyone has a role to play in keeping students safe. They want to make sure children wear bright colors, arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early and most importantly, they need to stay out of the danger zones - which are 10 feet around the bus.

