WGAL
Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
44-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive in Camp Hill prison
A 44-year-old man serving time at SCI Camp Hill died Tuesday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said. Kenneth McLaughlin was found unresponsive during rounds and pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m., according to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed before his death.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
Baby dies after being shot in the face in central Pa. home: police
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
wdac.com
York County Fatal Crash Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the victim involved in a single vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. Bygall died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental.
75-year-old woman dies in car crash
ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday. According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash. Harris was pronounced […]
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
Driver to pay fine, won’t lose license over crash that killed Cumberland County motorcyclist
A Cumberland County woman who struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last spring was ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, but avoided criminal charges, police told PennLive Tuesday. Kiley B. Hennessey, 43, of Camp Hill, was cited with careless driving resulting in unintentional death and a left-turn violation...
Arrow to the head killed man whose remains were found in Dauphin County
A Steelton man whose decomposed body was found months after he was reported missing died from an arrow to the head, authorities told PennLive this week. Goldie Smith, who’d been missing since Sept. 9, 2021, was found dead in July in a wooded area behind the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Northern Delaware Succumbs To Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.
Tree worker killed when hit by rolling bulldozer: police
A man working to cut trees in Lancaster County died after being hit by a bulldozer on Monday, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road, West Cocalico Township around 2 p.m. Monday, for reports of a person run over by a bulldozer.
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Jury convicts central Pa. man of providing drugs that caused fatal overdose
A jury took 40 minutes to convict a Lancaster County man of drug delivery resulting in death last week, in connection with the fatal overdose of a woman in 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was on trial for the overdose of a woman who died at a motel on Feb. 2, 2020.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
WGAL
York County police searching for missing woman
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to locate a missing woman. Janis Rainer, 59 years old, was last seen on the 600 block of S. York Street on Tuesday morning. Rainer is described as:. White female. 5 feet, 6 inches. 225 pounds. Wears prescription...
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area (FOUND)
UPDATE: as of Monday, Oct. 17 - State police say Angel Gonzalez has been located. -- Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin...
