York County, PA

WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash in Franklin County kills one on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. The Franklin County Coroner's office was called to the scene after one person...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

York County Fatal Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner has identified the victim involved in a single vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. Bygall died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

75-year-old woman dies in car crash

ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday. According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash. Harris was pronounced […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Northern Delaware Succumbs To Injuries

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

York County police searching for missing woman

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to locate a missing woman. Janis Rainer, 59 years old, was last seen on the 600 block of S. York Street on Tuesday morning. Rainer is described as:. White female. 5 feet, 6 inches. 225 pounds. Wears prescription...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
COLUMBIA, PA
