Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Sunday morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 16, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an Aprilia motorcycle, operated by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling southbound on Brandywine Creek Road from the area of Beaver Dam Road. As the motorcycle was traveling southbound, it entered a left curve. The motorcycle lost control and drifted off the west edge of the roadway. The motorcycle was unable to regain control and struck a large rock.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO