Read full article on original website
Related
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions
Legionella bacteria identified in water samples collected from 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works.Morristown Minute. Legionella bacteria identified in water samples within homes in Hamilton Township, served by Trenton Water Works; TWW serves ~225k people in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County.
mercerme.com
Hopewell Township Statement on Trenton Water Works
Yesterday’s announcement by the NJ Department of Health (DOH) reinforces why change is necessary at Trenton Water Works (TWW). The NJ DEP’s Unilateral Administrative Order taking operational control of the water utility, at the urging of Mercer County mayors, including Hopewell Township Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning, is a critical step towards fixing the staffing and oversight issues at TWW.
20-year-old Princeton University student reported missing
PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
Presence of Legionella found in water samples of some Trenton Water Works customers
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Department of Health is warning some Trenton Water Works customers Saturday night of the presence of legionella found in water samples. They say the samples were collected from homes in municipalities like Trenton, Ewing and parts of Lawrence and Hopewell Townships.The department of health says they've notified all volunteer homeowners of the results.They are urging residents and building owners who receive water from Trenton Water Works to take certain precautions.Click here for more information.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
nj1015.com
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
Certain Mercer County towns advised to take precautions with household water after Legionella bacteria found
The New Jersey Department of Health is asking people in certain Mercer County towns to take extra safety precautions when it comes to their household water after an investigation found Legionella bacteria.
Huge Health Benefits Increase Coming To Atlantic County, NJ?
We have obtained a copy of a letter sent yesterday, Monday, October 17, 2022 from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson to the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. The letter details disturbing information about planned massive increases in the state health benefits plan. Levinson explains that for the past 18 years,...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
southjerseyobserver.com
Adventure Kids Playcare Opens First New Jersey Location in Cherry Hill; Hourly Childcare Franchise Specializes in Fun & Flexible Care Options
Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is happy to announce to South Jersey Observer readers the opening of the brand’s first New Jersey location in Cherry Hill. The new childcare center is slated to open this Fall...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
CBS News
Fire at Burlington City senior living center leaves 1 dead, another injured
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire at a senior living center in Burlington City left one person dead and another injured on Saturday. The city's mayor says it started in an apartment on the third floor of the J-Frank Budd building at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters found the...
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Comments / 0