BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Morristown Minute

Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions

Legionella bacteria identified in water samples collected from 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works.Morristown Minute. Legionella bacteria identified in water samples within homes in Hamilton Township, served by Trenton Water Works; TWW serves ~225k people in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County.
TRENTON, NJ
mercerme.com

Hopewell Township Statement on Trenton Water Works

Yesterday’s announcement by the NJ Department of Health (DOH) reinforces why change is necessary at Trenton Water Works (TWW). The NJ DEP’s Unilateral Administrative Order taking operational control of the water utility, at the urging of Mercer County mayors, including Hopewell Township Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning, is a critical step towards fixing the staffing and oversight issues at TWW.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

20-year-old Princeton University student reported missing

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.  
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Presence of Legionella found in water samples of some Trenton Water Works customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Department of Health is warning some Trenton Water Works customers Saturday night of the presence of legionella found in water samples. They say the samples were collected from homes in municipalities like Trenton, Ewing and parts of Lawrence and Hopewell Townships.The department of health says they've notified all volunteer homeowners of the results.They are urging residents and building owners who receive water from Trenton Water Works to take certain precautions.Click here for more information. 
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
nj1015.com

Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ

