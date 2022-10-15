TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Department of Health is warning some Trenton Water Works customers Saturday night of the presence of legionella found in water samples. They say the samples were collected from homes in municipalities like Trenton, Ewing and parts of Lawrence and Hopewell Townships.The department of health says they've notified all volunteer homeowners of the results.They are urging residents and building owners who receive water from Trenton Water Works to take certain precautions.Click here for more information.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO