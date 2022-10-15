Read full article on original website
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
Passionate Pomfret Pumpkin Producer Has Eye On ‘World Record’ Prize
Most of us are trying to lose weight these days, while Pomfret native (Alex Noel) wants to keep the pounds on…his pumpkins that is!. Noel currently holds the Connecticut State record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at a whopping 2,294.5 pounds. According to the CT Insider, his pumpkin took first place in 2019 at the All-New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Massachusetts Topsfield Fair. It ranked to be the 6th largest in the entire world at the time.
Drought conditions continue to improve in RI, Mass.
Much of Rhode Island is currently seeing abnormally dry conditions, including most of Providence and Kent counties.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson named “Person of the Year”
“Today Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced that he has been named “Person of the Year by the Prince Henry Society of Massachusetts—New Bedford Chapter. Hodgson was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service to Bristol County for providing resources and promoting public safety. The award was presented...
fallriverreporter.com
Maintenance work taking place on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Somerset, expected to impact traffic
FALL RIVER/SOMERSET – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting maintenance work on the Braga Bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River in Fall River and Somerset. Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and is expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
Main Avenue ‘road diet’ receives mixed reviews from residents
Rhode Islanders who regularly drive down Main Avenue should pay close attention to changes being made to the roadway.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
ecori.org
Destruction of Pawtucket’s Morley Field ‘a Comedy of Errors’
The athletic complex at Morley Field on Moshassuck Street was closed to the public in the spring. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Editor’s note: Providence resident Greg Gerritt recently sent this letter, slightly edited, to the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. I am writing in...
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
workboat.com
Gladding-Hearn to repower 19-year-old pilot boat
The Tampa Bay Pilots Association will have one of its Chesapeake-class pilot boats repowered and repaired at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding. The 53' Tampa was built in 2003 when the Somerset, Mass., shipyard introduced the Chesapeake class of midsize, high-speed launches. In 2015, the Tampa pilots took delivery of the shipyard’s first Chesapeake-class MKII, which incorporates Volvo Penta’s IPS 2 pod system.
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
