Most of us are trying to lose weight these days, while Pomfret native (Alex Noel) wants to keep the pounds on…his pumpkins that is!. Noel currently holds the Connecticut State record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at a whopping 2,294.5 pounds. According to the CT Insider, his pumpkin took first place in 2019 at the All-New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Massachusetts Topsfield Fair. It ranked to be the 6th largest in the entire world at the time.

POMFRET, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO