Citrus Heights, CA

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the rider in lying on the ground.

Life-saving measures provided, but the motorcyclist would die at the scene, according to police.

Police said that the cause of the collision is still under investigation and that the identity of the rider will be provided after the next of kin has been notified.

