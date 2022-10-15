It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO