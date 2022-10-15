Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
golfmagic.com
Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"
2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
Golf Digest
Former PGA Tour pro hilariously bashes Keegan Bradley's tedious putting routine
Keegan Bradley had a huge Sunday, winning the 2022 Zozo Championship to end a four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour. But while no one could track him down on the golf course, the #haterz took some shots at him on Twitter. You see, two things always happen when Keegan...
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf.com
‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan
It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Saudi Golf, on if majors won't allow LIV players: 'I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players'
Two weeks ago, LIV Golf formed a ‘strategic alliance’ with the MENA Tour in an effort to expedite the qualification process of earning Official World Golf Ranking points for its members. Many LIV players have plunged so far down the rankings they now sit in a position where...
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup odds: Rory McIlroy returns to PGA Tour as betting favorite
This week’s 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina features a star-studded field of proven PGA Tour winners, and according to the CJ Cup betting odds via BetMGM, Rory McIlroy leads the way as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 CJ Cup odds: This week’s...
Golf.com
This Fred Couples club-testing video went viral. Here’s what you didn’t see
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Affixing a mic to a popular pro with one of the most coveted swings on the planet is a sure-fire way to generate social-media engagement. Throw in a rarely-seen golf club and some inside baseball from a recent testing session and you have all the makings for a viral video.
Golf.com
Best golf t-shirts 2022: Sleek and trendy must-haves
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. GOLF’s picks for the best golf t-shirts in 2022 is a curated selection ranging...
Golf.com
‘No one’s coming out for a hit and giggle:’ LIV pro rejects exhibition tag
If you think LIV Golf is a series of exhibition events, best not to tell Matt Jones. In an interview with AAP Sport, Jones sounded off on what he called “keyboard warriors” who have labeled LIV Golf as an exhibition. “I would say don’t speak until you’ve come...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters
In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...
