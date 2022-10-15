ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

golfmagic.com

Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"

2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
CBS Sports

Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
Golf.com

‘Kind of bittersweet:’ Rickie Fowler inspired after coming up short in Japan

It would probably be a stretch to call Rickie Fowler’s loss at the Zozo Championship a heartbreak. Yes, this was his best chance to win since his last victory in 2019. Yes, he’s one of the more popular players on the PGA Tour despite falling as far as 185th in the world last month. Yes, he’s largely fallen short of sky-high expectations after turning pro as the world’s No. 1 amateur in 2009.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf.com

This Fred Couples club-testing video went viral. Here’s what you didn’t see

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Affixing a mic to a popular pro with one of the most coveted swings on the planet is a sure-fire way to generate social-media engagement. Throw in a rarely-seen golf club and some inside baseball from a recent testing session and you have all the makings for a viral video.
Golf.com

Best golf t-shirts 2022: Sleek and trendy must-haves

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. GOLF’s picks for the best golf t-shirts in 2022 is a curated selection ranging...
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cleveland Golf’s HB Soft Milled putters

In the putter space, feel remains entirely subjective. Some golfers prefer a firmer feel at impact, while others require a softer insert or milling pattern to match up feel and distance consistency. Thankfully, most putter manufacturers offer options on both ends of the feel spectrum. With a name like HB...

