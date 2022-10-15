ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Spun

MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign

At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia. Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign. The donation was...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Early voting begins in Georgia for 2022 midterm election

ATLANTA - Georgians began to head to the polls Monday to cast their votes as early voting started for the upcoming midterm election. Monday was the first day of early voting and this year, Georgians headed to the polls under a new law passed by the Republican-led legislature following the party's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mayor Dickens to hold town hall in Atlanta Wednesday night

ATLANTA - Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to host a town hall conversation open to the public Wednesday night. The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta. It is free to attend. If you have a question for the mayor or his...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Housing industry headed for a tough 2023

ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy