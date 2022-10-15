Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
FiveThirtyEight
How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?
Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Georgia Government 101: What does the state Attorney General do?
In November, Georgians will elect a state attorney general. If you don’t know what the attorney general does, you certainly aren’t alone. Here is everything you need to know about this vital position in state government. What is the role of the Attorney General?: The attorney general is...
Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws
ATLANTA — (AP) — Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hourslong line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and Abrams to go toe-to-toe in Atlanta Press Club debate Monday night
ATLANTA - All eyes will be on the Atlanta Press Club's debate stage Monday night as the candidates for governor will face off in their first televised debate. Both Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are preparing for the big night. The two are expected to go head-to-head the same day...
WRDW-TV
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied. The poll was among 500 likely...
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
The race for a North Fulton seat on the Fulton County Commission has been boring for nearly 30 years....
More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record
ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign
At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia. Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign. The donation was...
fox5atlanta.com
Early voting begins in Georgia for 2022 midterm election
ATLANTA - Georgians began to head to the polls Monday to cast their votes as early voting started for the upcoming midterm election. Monday was the first day of early voting and this year, Georgians headed to the polls under a new law passed by the Republican-led legislature following the party's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Ethics trial underway for Georgia appeals judge
An ethics trial began Monday for a suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge accused of taking advantage of an older clie...
A health insurance company facing Medicaid overbilling issues in Georgia was also a major donor to Brian Kemp and Chris Carr
A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said Monday...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor Dickens to hold town hall in Atlanta Wednesday night
ATLANTA - Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to host a town hall conversation open to the public Wednesday night. The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta. It is free to attend. If you have a question for the mayor or his...
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways.
fox5atlanta.com
Housing industry headed for a tough 2023
ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
nypressnews.com
Atlanta Councilmember Who Proclaimed ‘Kanye West Day’ Wouldn’t Do It Again
The former Atlanta city councilmember who spearheaded the city’s “Kanye West Day” is distancing herself from him … she says she wouldn’t bestow the honor now, in light of his recent controversial statements. Natalyn Archibong was on the Atlanta City Council last year when she...
