New Orleans, LA

molly gib
3d ago

Infrastructure is trash.Insurance companies dropping folk.No real money invested into the levees,bridges, fairy boats.

Cheryl.Arbon
3d ago

We stayed in a nice neighborhood uptown in one of my moms rental properties from 2007-2009 after a fire damaged our house in the suburbs while they were renovating...until there was a double murder down the street. My dad's family goes back to the French Quarter in the 1730's. I was born and reared in the Lower 9th Ward and Gentilly. I don't go back to my old neighborhoods or even go into town unless it's absolutely necessary...avoid even driving through the city bcause it's too dangerous and filthy. I mourn the hometown of my memories like a death in the family. I wouldn't live in New Orkeans even if somebody gave me a house and paid me.

R Plescia
3d ago

I left in 2012 after almost robbed twice. i would never live there again... property tax and insurance are too high for poor streets. and crime.

NOLA.com

What blighted property in New Orleans most needs attention? Send us your suggestions.

With blight again a front-burner issue in New Orleans, let's take stock: What eyesores that you see on a regular basis most need attention?. Among the notoriously blighted properties is the hulking former Navy office complex in Bywater, now a magnet for squatters and crime and the source of many neighborhood complaints. Then there's empty 45-story Plaza Tower, which shed some of its pieces into the Central Business District during a stiff wind last year. And who could forget -- try as they might -- Lindy Boggs Medical Center, the 187-bed Mid-City hospital that flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has sat vacant ever since?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lindy Boggs Medical Center redevelopment delayed as new owner tries to lock down financing

It's been 16 months since a new developer took over the shuttered Lindy Boggs Medical Center with plans to renovate the blighted former hospital into an elder-care facility. But after spending more than $600,000 on pumps, fencing and other equipment to keep the site that's sat idle since Hurricane Katrina from deteriorating further, Paul Flower, CEO of architecture and construction firm Woodward Design+Build, said this week that the project has stalled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New casino and Esplanade Mall renovation set to boost Kenner economy

KENNER, La. — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new on-land Treasure Coast Casino on the Kenner lakefront took place Tuesday morning. The $100 million project is set to improve the revenue the city gets from the casino which will help them fund infrastructure improvements and fund their police department.
KENNER, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya to open new restaurant in Las Vegas

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya announced plans to open his next restaurant in Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel. "Las Vegas has always been a special and nostalgic place for me," the Israeli-born chef said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "It’s where my culinary career first took off and it opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that exist in our industry."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community

Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
PEARL RIVER, LA
myneworleans.com

8 Venues for Small Weddings in New Orleans

New Orleanians wholeheartedly know how to throw a party. But a party doesn’t always mean hundreds or thousands of people in attendance. The city plays host to many quaint restaurants and bars that are perfect for throwing a small soiree, such as an intimate wedding. Throughout the French Quarter you’ll find hidden courtyards with that quintessential New Orleans feel, or head uptown to the Garden District for tree-lined classics that still hold their vintage charm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

