Infrastructure is trash.Insurance companies dropping folk.No real money invested into the levees,bridges, fairy boats.
We stayed in a nice neighborhood uptown in one of my moms rental properties from 2007-2009 after a fire damaged our house in the suburbs while they were renovating...until there was a double murder down the street. My dad's family goes back to the French Quarter in the 1730's. I was born and reared in the Lower 9th Ward and Gentilly. I don't go back to my old neighborhoods or even go into town unless it's absolutely necessary...avoid even driving through the city bcause it's too dangerous and filthy. I mourn the hometown of my memories like a death in the family. I wouldn't live in New Orkeans even if somebody gave me a house and paid me.
I left in 2012 after almost robbed twice. i would never live there again... property tax and insurance are too high for poor streets. and crime.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
