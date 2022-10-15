With blight again a front-burner issue in New Orleans, let's take stock: What eyesores that you see on a regular basis most need attention?. Among the notoriously blighted properties is the hulking former Navy office complex in Bywater, now a magnet for squatters and crime and the source of many neighborhood complaints. Then there's empty 45-story Plaza Tower, which shed some of its pieces into the Central Business District during a stiff wind last year. And who could forget -- try as they might -- Lindy Boggs Medical Center, the 187-bed Mid-City hospital that flooded during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has sat vacant ever since?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO