Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Winter Preview For Alabama Through Mid-Week
COLD: Today will feature a cloudless sky over Alabama, but temperatures won’t get past the mid 50s over the northern half of the state with a very cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph. This is what we expect in early January; for example the average high for Birmingham on January 1 is 54. Some places could establish a new record low maximum today… the current “record low high” for Birmingham today is 55, set in 1955.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sunshine in Full Supply
It is another cool day despite sunshine in full supply; highs this afternoon are only in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most locations. Again, well-below average for this time of year. Another freeze will occur tonight, with upper 20s and lower 30s common first thing tomorrow morning. TOMORROW/FRIDAY:...
alabamawx.com
Freeze Warning For North Alabama Tonight
WINTER PREVIEW: The coldest air so far season rolls into Alabama tonight; a freeze warning is in effect as far south as Millport, Fayette, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures there by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the 27-32 degree range; a north breeze will likely persist through the night preventing much frost formation.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
alabamawx.com
Coldest Air So Far This Season Arrives Tonight
SHARPLY COLDER: A cold front is pushing through Alabama in dry fashion this morning, and it will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Today will be mostly sunny with a cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph; the high will be in the 66-71 degree range over North Alabama, with mid 70s for the southern counties of the state.
Comments / 0