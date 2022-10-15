ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAES celebrates 2022 D.W. Brooks award winners

By Claire Sanders
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Animal geneticist Alison Van Eenennaam is the keynote speaker for the 2022 D.W. Brooks Lecture and Awards, which will be held Nov. 8 at the University of Georgia. Photo courtesy of UC Davis

ATHENS — Animal geneticist Alison Van Eenennaam, a University of California Cooperative Extension biotechnology specialist in the Department of Animal Science at the University of California, Davis, is the keynote speaker for the 2022 D.W. Brooks Lecture and Awards, to be held Nov. 8 at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.

Her talk, entitled “Science Friction: Can effective communication save genome editing from the fate of GMOs?” will highlight the importance of science communication as a driver of innovative change in our lives.

