Police respond to recent uptick of shootings and violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple juveniles and multiple weapons were involved in a shooting that injured two boys in Charlottesville over the weekend, according to the Charlottesville Police Department. As of Tuesday, both boys are still at the University of Virginia Health System. Police believe roughly four or five...
UV Cavalier Daily
Aggravated Assault reported in the area of 14th Street and Wertland St
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Monday at 9:09 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Wertland Street, per a community alert sent Monday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. CPD received several notifications...
UV Cavalier Daily
Shots fired incident reported in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 2:39 a.m. in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent Sunday morning by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and...
UV Cavalier Daily
Memory Project documentary highlights origins of Confederate statues in Charlottesville
Roughly 70 people attended a screening in the McIntire Amphitheater of the short documentary “Unveiling: The Origins of Charlottesville's Monuments” Saturday evening, which details the history of the Confederate monuments in the city, most of which were erected between 1909 and 1924. The film was produced by The...
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
wina.com
Police investigating BB shots fired at The Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville and UVa Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened shortly after 9 last night in the vicinity of 14th Street NW and Wertland near The Corner. Charlottesville Police received several calls of a person firing what is believed to be a “BB” type projectile from a passing black sedan. No injuries have been reported at this time.
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
cbs19news
Charlottesville police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel. Around 5:15 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of the hotel's parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile...
Gunman Apprehended Following Mass Shooting At Gathering In Harrisonburg That Wounded Eight
A 20-year-old convicted felon is in custody following a mass shooting that left eight with gunshot wounds over the weekend not far from James Madison University in Virginia, authorities announced. Harrisonburg resident Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 17 following the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block...
District Attorney To Review All Cases Handled By Cop Who Planned Charlottesville Nazi Rally
The review is the result of a HuffPost exposé about Massachusetts officer John Donnelly's ties to the deadly rally and racist messages he posted online.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man’s case in court today
A Staunton man was indicted this week in connection with that accidental shooting at a restaurant earlier this year. According to online records, a Staunton Circuit Court grand jury returned three indictments against Michael Eugene Carlin during a hearing on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that happened just...
WHSV
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in Waynesboro Sunday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a reported shooting and found a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. During the investigation, officers identified the...
iheart.com
20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University
Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University. The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by...
q101online.com
Investigation continues into weekend mass shooting
Police continue to investigate a Sunday incident that left eight people shot in Harrisonburg. It was a little before 2:30 Sunday morning witnesses say that shots were fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane. By the time it was over five people were being treated at Sentara RMH and three more were taken to UVA. All are said to be suffering non life threatening injuries.
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
WTOP
Suspect arrested for shooting near JMU that wounded 8
The man who police say wounded eight people when he fired shots into a crowd near James Madison University Sunday morning was taken into custody by police in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in the afternoon. The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Devon Lane, which is around a...
fox5dc.com
Suspected gunman arrested after 8 shot at outside gathering in Virginia: police
HARRISONBURG, Va. - Authorities have arrested a man following a shooting in Harrisonburg that left eight people with gunshot wounds. Officials say 20-year-old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting.
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Suspect arrested in shooting of 8 people in Harrisonburg
Police say an unknown person of persons fired multiple shots into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Eight people were shot, ranging in age from 18 to 27. There were no suspects in the area when police got to the scene.
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
