Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park moves to permanent ID tags for pets — What owners need to know
The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents. Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Prop gun frightens audience at Blue Springs theater after nearby shooting
Many were frightened inside the Miller Theatres in Blue Springs after a prop gun was used for a play the same night as a deadly shooting.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
No one hurt in Blue Springs house fire
The Blue Springs Fire Department is investigating the cause. The fire department says no one was hurt in the fire.
Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash
An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.
As temperatures drop in the KC area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?
With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm car immediately. But is it legal to heat your car up unattended?
Olathe taxidermist has elk skull stolen right out of driveway
A taxidermist in Olathe says someone took an elk skull with large antlers right off his driveway. The skull belongs to one of his customers.
Freeze warning posted for Tuesday morning in Kansas City
The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill/Kansas City, Missouri, has placed the entire region in a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Smithville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
KMBC.com
More than 2 dozen looking for a place to live after deadly KC apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people are looking for a place to live after a deadly apartment fire early Monday. Kansas City firefighters found a man's body inside the Dorson Apartments near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The Dorson Apartments are more than 110 years old...
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
Fireplace chimney fire displaces family in Overland Park
OPFD said a fire Sunday night that displaced a family serves as a reminder to get fireplaces and furnaces inspected every year.
Homicide: 15-year-old killed in KC-area church parking lot
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. On Sunday, the Blue Springs Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas City Metro police after a 15-year-old died in a church parking. He was the victim of an apparent homicide, according to a media release.
Excelsior Springs, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
