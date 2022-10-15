The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.

