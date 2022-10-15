Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks
The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Cleanup Event Removes Nearly 34 Tons of Trash
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA -Pasco County’s Code Compliance and Solid Waste teams worked together during a recent cleanup event to get rid of nearly 34 tons of trash. They collected 1, 060 pounds of Hazmat materials and over 33 tons of solid waste debris. “I’m happy to be able...
Citrus County Chronicle
Granny’s Attic at St. Timothy Lutheran Church
The 2022 Granny’s Attic will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be delicious homemade goodies in the Bake Shop,...
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
villages-news.com
Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages
Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken
County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
ocala-news.com
Fall Sky Over Stone Creek In Ocala
This morning sky over Stone Creek in Ocala showed the signs of fall. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far
During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
ocala-news.com
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
Developer Rezones S-19 To Add 1000 Sam’s Club Customers/Exclude Competition; Promises County Legal Protection If Appealed
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, Pasco County Commissioners Starkey, Oakley and Fitzpatrick voted to approve the construction of a parking garage and 2 buildings with 320 apartments (600+ vehicles, 800+ residents) on top of 25,000 square feet of deed-restricted retail space on
ocala-news.com
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ on October 20
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County
Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside. Investigators believe...
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s charity offering rugs for sale
Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle. The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large...
Family, detectives seek answers in Spring Hill cold case
SPRING HILL, Fla. — It has been four years since a man was shot and killed in his Spring Hill home and the person or people responsible have yet to be found. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, detectives said Alek Smith, 22, was killed when someone broke into his home on Legend Street.
