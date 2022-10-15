ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks

The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Granny’s Attic at St. Timothy Lutheran Church

The 2022 Granny’s Attic will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be delicious homemade goodies in the Bake Shop,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages

Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque

Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kitchen on public notices: The people have spoken

County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr. said Tuesday he didn’t receive a single piece of correspondence in support of taking legal ads and public notices away from the Citrus County Chronicle. It is obvious, he said, the public has spoken and the issue is moot.
ocala-news.com

Fall Sky Over Stone Creek In Ocala

This morning sky over Stone Creek in Ocala showed the signs of fall. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River increase in traffic noticeable but manageable — so far

During Hurricane Ian, hundreds of people from south of Citrus County made their way north on the Suncoast Parkway to escape the storm’s wrath. Once they reached the toll road’s terminus at State Road 44, most turned west toward U.S. 19 and continued north. That took them right through Crystal River.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ on October 20

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.
OCALA, FL
WDBO

Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County

Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside. Investigators believe...
MARION COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s charity offering rugs for sale

Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle. The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

