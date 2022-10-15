Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
my40.tv
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
WVNT-TV
Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations
FREEZE WATCH is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
my40.tv
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Preparations are underway to protect the unhoused in Asheville ahead of plunging temperatures Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees and city leaders and the Asheville Homeless Coalition have declared a Code Purple. Extra shelters will be open by 4 p.m. Monday, ID’s won't be required and there will be no background checks.
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Diwali lights up Asheville
Diwali, a festival of lights, is among India’s largest holidays, celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. But as local Indian chefs and restaurant owners will tell you, the gathering transcends religious lines and is recognized by people of all faiths around the world. On Monday, Oct. 24, a number...
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
Comments / 1