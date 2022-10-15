Read full article on original website
Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.
Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say
The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Man assaults 3rd grader at Oakland school over alleged bullying, parents say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at an Oakland elementary school say a man walked on to campus and assaulted their 8-year-old son and another student because he thought they were bullying his family member. Oakland police were called to the school, but the parents say, so far there has been no...
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Seek Help Identifying Homicide Victim Found on Mokelumne Trail
The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the female victim who was located on October 18, 2022 on the Mokelumne Trail in the City of Antioch. According to police, the female victim located on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. Unfortunately, due...
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two arrested in stolen car
Two suspects were arrested early on the morning of Oct. 17 in a 1998 Toyota Camry with an “altered” license plate, according to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page. Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers were informed that it had been reported stolen in...
oaklandside.org
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Woman’s body found burning on trail in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department. Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa […]
