The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
Here Are 5 Favorites For Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwiches On Long Island
Yelp has shared a list of several favorite spots to grab a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on Long Island. The online review website listed a variety of businesses in the region that customers have praised highly for their breakfast offerings. Hometown Bakeshop. The owners of this Centerport eatery, located...
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: Meet Long Island’s 2022 Nurse of Excellence
Nurse leaders from Long Island’s hospitals and nursing education programs honored Patricia Woloszyn, DNP, RN, PMHCNS-BC, NPP psychiatric clinical nurse specialist at Stony Brook University Hospital, with the 2022 Nurse of Excellence Award. We’re thrilled to bestow Woloszyn with a second honor by naming her our Nurse of the Week.
longisland.com
Hogwarts Express is Coming to Long Island in March 2023
In 2023 little wizards are going to get a big treat as a local company plans to bring The Hogwarts Express to Long Island. The announcement was made on Facebook this week. “We are going to deliver a one-of-a-kind at-home party experience that doesn't exist ANYWHERE else: the Hogwarts Express right to your front door,” Long Island Airstream Experience proclaimed.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22
• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies After Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m., Southampton Town Police received a call from a bystander... more. Nina Carter Rosselli Del Turco died unexpectedly on September 28, 2022. She was a resident ... 19 Oct 2022...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
longisland.com
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Some rain, cloudy start to workweek on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says some of the coldest air of the season moves in through the middle of the week.
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Long Island Cops Probe 4 Shootings in 16 Hours
A man aiming a SIG Sauer P239 at an outdoor shooting range in 2019.Noah Wulf. Nassau and Suffolk county police are investigating four nonfatal shootings that occurred in a span of 16 hours this weekend on Long Island — and in two cases the shooters remain at large.
Millions In New York To Receive ‘Inflation’ Checks, Who Will Get
Many Empire State residents are going to get a check in the mail to help "combat inflation." Gov. Hochul and other New York leaders announced $475 million in tax relief is coming to nearly 2 million New Yorkers. 2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief. Hochul...
Gov. Hochul signs bill to help stop growing catalytic converter thefts
The Comprehensive Catalytic Converter Theft bill requires new car dealers to supply a catalytic converter serial number etching kit, starts a statewide database to track the sale and recycling of catalytic converters at scrap yards, and adds heavy fines for noncompliance. The bill also earmarks more than $20 million for local law enforcement to maintain databases and other tech to track thieves.
East Setauket- 1790’s Colonial Close To Setauket Harbor!
3 bed, 2 bath, SUPER LOW TAXES. High ceilings, Hardwood plank floors, oversized windows, 3 fireplaces and enclosed front porch. Generator hookup, full walkup attic. 2nd floor legal accessory apartment. New GAS heating system. $575,000 | Web# 3429714. For more information click here.
Emma Clark Library to hold Pet food drive through October 31
As part of “The Great Give Back” through Suffolk County libraries, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Pet Food Drive through the month of October. They will be accepting new pet supplies (food, blankets, leashes, etc) in the Library lobby. All are welcome to donate (residents or non-residents) during Library hours. Library teen volunteers will then drop off the donated items at various locations. Questions? Call 631-941-4080.
