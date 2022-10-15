Read full article on original website
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate
Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
Biden energy adviser says administration will authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary'
The Biden administration will release additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "if necessary" in addition to the 15 million barrels recently authorized to be sold this December, a Biden senior adviser told CNN on Wednesday. Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security, confirmed President Joe Biden's plan to...
Kari Lake doesn't commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses
Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses. "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result," the GOP nominee told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" after being asked three times whether she would accept the election's outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.
Have you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness? Tell us
Federal student loan borrowers can now apply for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The application is available on the Department of Education's website. Individual borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 annually are eligible to have up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.
Biden is canceling some student debt. Here's why it might not be such a great idea
President Joe Biden is canceling some federal student loan debt, making a once pie-in-the-sky idea a reality. The application officially opened Monday, allowing low- and middle-class federal student loan borrowers to apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief. But while some Democrats have urged the President to erase large...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
A former executive at Donald Trump's media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with the...
'Conquer or die': Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election 'by any means necessary'
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency "by any means necessary." Jason Dolan,...
Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena 'shortly'
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump "shortly" to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents. Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the committee's vice...
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?
Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
Arizona governor's race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won't debate and a Republican eager to take the stage
Kari Lake has proved to be a gladiator in an arena of Donald Trump imitators. And in the final weeks of the Arizona governor's race, the Republican is driving the narrative as she taunts her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, for refusing to debate her. The race has taken on outsized...
Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad
End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
Walker defends his transparency on abortion allegations and says 'my campaign now has been about going forward'
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday defended his own transparency over allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, telling reporters at a press conference that he had "answered that question time and time again" and that his campaign was "about going forward." The question was about Walker's transparency around...
El Paso mayor says White House asked him to not declare an emergency over migrant uptick and he agreed it wasn't necessary
El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a public meeting late last month that the White House asked the city to hold off on declaring a state of emergency over the increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border, but said he also didn't think it was necessary at that time.
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud. An investigator in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office, Reginald Grigsby, said in a...
John Fetterman said he's 'always supported' fracking -- he previously said 'I don't' and 'never have'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman said in a national television interview last week that he has always supported fracking in his state, but in 2018 Fetterman said he never supported the industry and "never" will. The comments are part of a long and often contradictory series of positions from...
