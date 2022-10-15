ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four takeaways from Utah's only Senate debate

Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee's actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "a betrayal of the American republic." Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President Joe Biden...
UTAH STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden energy adviser says administration will authorize additional oil releases 'if necessary'

The Biden administration will release additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "if necessary" in addition to the 15 million barrels recently authorized to be sold this December, a Biden senior adviser told CNN on Wednesday. Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security, confirmed President Joe Biden's plan to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kari Lake doesn't commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses

Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses. "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result," the GOP nominee told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" after being asked three times whether she would accept the election's outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Have you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness? Tell us

Federal student loan borrowers can now apply for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The application is available on the Department of Education's website. Individual borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year and married couples or heads of households who make less than $250,000 annually are eligible to have up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden is canceling some student debt. Here's why it might not be such a great idea

President Joe Biden is canceling some federal student loan debt, making a once pie-in-the-sky idea a reality. The application officially opened Monday, allowing low- and middle-class federal student loan borrowers to apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief. But while some Democrats have urged the President to erase large...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena 'shortly'

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump "shortly" to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents. Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the committee's vice...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad

End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
MADISON, WI

