Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan leaves after blow to helmet

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan exited Saturday’s game against No. 24 Illinois in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury.

On a third-and-7, Morgan took off on a run and received a shot to the helmet from a pair of Illini defenders. He stayed on the ground before trainers helped him off the field to the medical tent and was then carted to the locker room.

Prior to exiting, Morgan completed just 4-of-12 passes for 21 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 23 yards on six carries and found the end zone once.

Athan Kaliakmanis took over at quarterback for the Golden Gophers.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

