Related
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary isn't a household NFL name. Even after his best ground game of the season in Sunday's 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him total 17 carries for 85 yards, his popularity remains buried on a roster of celebrities like Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs, along with rising names like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano.
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021
The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. Among the coaches that were hired in 2021, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Broncos Player Grades for Week 6’s Overtime Loss to Chargers
Another week and another disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos' defense kept Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in check, Denver's offense stalled in the second half. Denver's offensive model isn't sustainable. The Broncos' offense started off strong on Monday night, but their ball movement came from...
Centre Daily
Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.
Centre Daily
‘Biggest Trait’ that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).
Centre Daily
Dallas Cowboys Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source Addresses Rumor
FRISCO - The truth about the Dallas Cowboys at defensive end? In a game of Musical Chairs, they have more EDGE rushers in the meeting room here at The Star than they have seats. And that - not any actual phone calls, according to a league source - is why...
Centre Daily
NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters
We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend. Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.
Centre Daily
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo -The Raiders need a # 2 at this...
Centre Daily
Soft Spoken Wes Goodwin Is ‘Yelling Now’
It's not very often you see a coach move from serving as an analyst one day and into his very first role as a coordinator the next. That is exactly what happened with Wes Goodwin, though. After serving as Brent Venables' righthand man since 2018, Goodwin was named his successor after Venables left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Week 7: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following back-to-back losses that have them on the outside of the way-too-early NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers (3-3) will kick off a three-game road trip at the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,”...
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
