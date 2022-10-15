ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

WBBJ

Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mosque cemetery plan gets Horn Lake board approval

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday afternoon at the site of a mosque along Church Road in Horn Lake, a building that earlier this year needed a U.S. District Judge’s ruling for a site plan approval. That information was an offshoot of discussion during the Horn Lake Board...
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Expo seeks to bridge a career gap for students

DeSoto County high school sophomores are spending some time this week learning about careers in a unique way. Called “Bridging the Gap – DeSoto County Career Expo,” students are taken to the Landers Center in Southaven where they are allowed to roam the floor, talking with businesses in career technical fields. But they’re not just talking. Students can jump inside a Northwest Community College semi trailer truck cab, get a feel for some machinery, and learn everything from what paramedics do to automotive sales, health sciences and insurance, all careers that don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Southaven approves commercial medical zoning

Southaven aldermen Tuesday evening approved its commercial medical zoning area where it would allow medical marijuana facilities, dispensaries, research and testing locations, if and when the City opts into the state’s new medical marijuana law. The City opted out of the law when the measure became law in the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Entergy opens new DeSoto County Service Center

Photo: Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly, joined by company and elected officials, cuts the ribbon to open the DeSoto County Service Center off Highway 51 in Nesbit. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) $16.6 million facility located off Highway 51 in Nesbit. Entergy Mississippi showed off its new DeSoto County Service Center...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Presley touts small business rate incentives in DeSoto County

Photo: From left, Entergy Customer Service Manager Dane Chamberlin, Zach Coalburn and Haley Woodall of C&C Diesel Performance, and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was in DeSoto County Tuesday, and as part of the visit, stopped by one of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors review voting precinct change proposal

Photo: Election Commissioners Sissie Ferguson and David Ross review potential precinct changes due to redistricting at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Members of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors spent a share of the morning Monday during their regular meeting reviewing voting precinct change proposals by the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership

Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Garden club district meeting held in Grenada

On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
GRENADA, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS

