Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
desotocountynews.com
Mosque cemetery plan gets Horn Lake board approval
There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday afternoon at the site of a mosque along Church Road in Horn Lake, a building that earlier this year needed a U.S. District Judge’s ruling for a site plan approval. That information was an offshoot of discussion during the Horn Lake Board...
Opinion | Did firings at Shelby County D.A.’s office create unnecessary chaos? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been plenty of fallout from the abrupt dismissal of several employees by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. In all, seven assistant DAs were let go, along with two investigators. Meanwhile, Mulroy is bringing in several new prosecutors – hires he says will bring...
desotocountynews.com
Expo seeks to bridge a career gap for students
DeSoto County high school sophomores are spending some time this week learning about careers in a unique way. Called “Bridging the Gap – DeSoto County Career Expo,” students are taken to the Landers Center in Southaven where they are allowed to roam the floor, talking with businesses in career technical fields. But they’re not just talking. Students can jump inside a Northwest Community College semi trailer truck cab, get a feel for some machinery, and learn everything from what paramedics do to automotive sales, health sciences and insurance, all careers that don’t necessarily need a four-year college degree.
desotocountynews.com
Southaven approves commercial medical zoning
Southaven aldermen Tuesday evening approved its commercial medical zoning area where it would allow medical marijuana facilities, dispensaries, research and testing locations, if and when the City opts into the state’s new medical marijuana law. The City opted out of the law when the measure became law in the...
desotocountynews.com
Entergy opens new DeSoto County Service Center
Photo: Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly, joined by company and elected officials, cuts the ribbon to open the DeSoto County Service Center off Highway 51 in Nesbit. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) $16.6 million facility located off Highway 51 in Nesbit. Entergy Mississippi showed off its new DeSoto County Service Center...
Problems at clerk office could delay opening of new office on Riverdale
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Another problem for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. A new clerk’s office on Riverdale Road is expected to be open by the end of the month. But that might be delayed. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s office said there have been problems between Shelby...
desotocountynews.com
Presley touts small business rate incentives in DeSoto County
Photo: From left, Entergy Customer Service Manager Dane Chamberlin, Zach Coalburn and Haley Woodall of C&C Diesel Performance, and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was in DeSoto County Tuesday, and as part of the visit, stopped by one of...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors review voting precinct change proposal
Photo: Election Commissioners Sissie Ferguson and David Ross review potential precinct changes due to redistricting at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Members of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors spent a share of the morning Monday during their regular meeting reviewing voting precinct change proposals by the...
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
Early voting in Shelby County opens Wednesday. See locations and a sample ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the November 8 election starts Wednesday in Shelby County. A list of locations and times can be found at the bottom of this story. Voters in Tennessee will elect a governor. Incumbent Republican governor Bill Lee is being challenged by Democrat Jason Martin, a doctor and businessman. Last week, […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Comments / 1