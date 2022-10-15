Read full article on original website
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic challenger spar over Jan. 6 at raucous debate
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sparred with Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and transgender children in a short but raucous debate Sunday evening. The candidates running to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District participated in a 25-minute televised debate, in which they often talked over each...
Michael Bloomberg to spend $60 million for 2022 elections: Report
Former New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $60 million to help boost Democrats in this year's midterm elections, according to a new report. The spending includes $11 million to the Democratic Party's top House super PAC and $15 million to groups such as...
WATCH: Pelosi doesn't 'agree' with polls that show crime and inflation as top issues
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed new polling that shows issues such as crime and inflation are most important to voters, instead claiming abortion will decide the midterm elections. "Much of what you’ve said I don’t agree with," Pelosi said on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports Tuesday. "The New York Times...
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Greg Abbott to skip Trump rally in Texas for out-of-state fundraiser
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) will not attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump near Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend, the governor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday morning. Trump is slated to visit southeastern Texas Saturday evening for a campaign rally two days ahead of the start of early...
WATCH: Rep. Salazar says Hispanics are done with Democrats ‘playing political football’
Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) said a trend is beginning in which Hispanics are moving to the Republican Party after Democrats have played “political football” with them. “We’re not Martians, we’re Americans,” Salazar told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday. “And this year is going to be, [2022’s] going to be the year of the Hispanic Republicans. Thank God for that! We’re waking up!”
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'
Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
Former governor: Wisconsin's divisions so severe, it's 'almost two states'
Political polarization in Wisconsin has become so intense that it is practically two different states, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson (R) said. Appearing alongside a friend from across the aisle, former Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle (D), Thompson lamented the severe partisan turn politics has taken over recent years and attributed some of the blame to redistricting .
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard campaigns for Kari Lake and a return to 'objective truth'
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said the essence of this year’s midterm elections is a return to the basics of “objective truth.”. Gabbard, who recently announced her departure from the Democratic Party, attended a rally in Chandler, Arizona, in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake Tuesday. The event also featured Blake Masters, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, and Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general.
The 'Big Lie' is closer to the truth than many would like to admit
Special counsel John Durham’s trial of Igor Danchenko, the primary sub-source for the debunked Steele dossier who has been charged with lying to the FBI, delivered more evidence of the Democratic Party’s concerted effort to destroy former President Donald Trump. FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified that in...
Majority say the economy is Biden’s fault and it’s getting worse: Poll
A new battleground election tracker showed many voters are not satisfied with the direction of the country and blame President Joe Biden for the overall state of the economy . The CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday showed a slowing of momentum for the Democrats as they try to maintain control of the House and concerns over the economy are top of mind.
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
Rising stars in Democratic Party face risk of getting booted in midterm elections
They were elected as part of the 2018 blue wave that saw new Democrats benefiting from anti-Trump resentment and an unprecedented number of small-dollar donors pouring money toward their campaigns. Now, they’re at risk of being booted from Congress. The last midterm elections in 2018 saw a slate of...
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud
(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
