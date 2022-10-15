Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Get Dude Perfect Cosmetics In PGA Tour 2K23: Here's How
Golf has finally returned to video games with the release of "PGA Tour 2K23." The first release in the series in two years has been receiving solid reviews for its realism and the list of golf pros it brings to the links. 2K isn't sitting back and relaxing after the launch, however. The publisher has made clear that it's committed to building on and expanding the game after launch with a recent announcement that revealed some of the new content coming in near future.
NHL 23: How To Get The Greatness Achievement
With the release of "NHL 23", to something of a middling critical reception, the Venn diagram of gamers and ice hockey fans crosses over once again, and players already have their eyes on the prize of 100% achievement completion. Folks who purchased the "X Factor" edition might already have made good progress.
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
How To Quickly Raise Master Rank In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
"Monster Hunter Rise" was released back in 2021 to great reviews from critics. Praised for adding new features, expanding the world, and generally improving on the formula of the series, it was a hit with fans and earned an expansion a year and a half later. "Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak" dramatically expanded the content, adding a new story and lots of new monsters and places to explore. This all amounted to a minimum of a dozen hours to finish the main plot with much more for the completionists to sink their teeth into after that.
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP. Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0