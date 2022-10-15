Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
New Kean ad slams Malinowski on ethics
Republican congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. hammers the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes), over stock trades that have led to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee in his third TV ad of the campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district. In “He did it,” Kean uses...
New Jersey Globe
Two short NRCC spots hit ‘extreme liberal’ Malinowski on high taxes
The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) released two new 15-second TV spots this morning, each of which hits Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) on a similar theme: high taxes. One ad, “Charge,” says Malinowski was behind an effort to raise payroll taxes in 2019; the other, “Workers,” focuses on the major...
New Jersey Globe
Kim, Menendez get new labor endorsements
Two Democrats running for Congress received endorsements from major unions today: Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) got the backing of the New Jersey State Council of Machinists, while the Teamsters Joint Council 73 endorsed Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez for the 8th district. “We proudly endorse Andy Kim for reelection because...
New Jersey Globe
Healey ad says Kim isn’t keeping communities safe
A new ad from 3rd congressional district Republican nominee Bob Healey takes Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) to task for New Jersey’s crime rates, accusing the congressman of standing against law enforcement and failing to protect communities in his district. The ad features a testimonial from Jessica Goralski, whose home...
New Jersey Globe
Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Alexander
The political action committee for the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the main coalition of Black members of Congress, has endorsed Tim Alexander in his bid for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Our rights are on the ballot this year, and we need to expand our majorities in Congress and...
New Jersey Globe
Sherrill, DeGroot debate set for Sunday night
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and her Republican challenger, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot, will face at the New Jersey Globe 11th District Congressional Debate on Sunday, October 23 at 9 PM. This will be the first debate between Sherrill and DeGroot. A former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and...
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski on the attack at 7th district debate; Kean focuses on inflation, Pelosi
The two competitors for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield), got equal speaking time at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted debate. But much of the debate was defined by Malinowski, who lobbed repeated attacks at his...
New Jersey Globe
Scarinci: Time to End the Senatorial Courtesy ‘Quid Pro Quo’
The New Jersey Supreme Court started its 2022-2023 term with three vacancies. While the 18-month stalemate over the nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter is now over, the practice of senatorial courtesy raises serious questions. How can the same Senate that considers certain political contributions a criminal quid pro quo ignores the “negotiation” that occurs between individual State Senators and prospective judges in their districts?
New Jersey Globe
Senate confirms Wainer Apter, Fasciale, bringing N.J. Supreme Court to near-full strength
New Jersey Division on Civil Rights director Rachel Wainer Apter and Superior Court Judge Douglas Faciale were confirmed today by the State Senate for seven-year terms on the New Jersey Supreme Court, at last addressing a vacancy crisis on the state’s top court that has been building since spring of 2021.
Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad
End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
New Jersey Globe
Spiller and NJEA forms new ‘Protecting Our Democracy’ organization
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and the New Jersey Education Association today launched Protecting Our Democracy, an 501 (c)(4) issue advocacy organization that Spiller says will fight to “restore confidence in government and unity in our country.” The organization’s founding donor is the NJEA, of which Spiller is the president.
New Jersey Globe
Carol Murphy calls DeSantis a human trafficker, asks Assembly to condemn him
Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy (D-Mount Laurel) wants the legislature to condemn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrant to Martha’s Vineyard, saying the potential Republican presidential candidate is guilty of human trafficking when he put 50 asylum seekers on a plane and sent them to Massachusetts to protest the number of migrants living in his state.
