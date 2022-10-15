ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Week 7 NFL power rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals climb into top 10

NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
TENNESSEE STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement

Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance. On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Cincinnati

For some of the absolutes best camping near Cincinnati, Ohio you'd be surprised that you don't need to go that far out of the city to find some amazing campgrounds. Stay close to Cincinnati so you can visit Findlay Market, the Cincinnati Zoo and the Art Museum. Take time to take in a show or tailgate for a Bengals game. Then head back to your campground for a relaxing time with friends and family.
CINCINNATI, OH

