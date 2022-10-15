Read full article on original website
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Reactions: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow avoids sack, runs 19 yards for touchdown in New Orleans
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was under pressure on a 3rd-and-8 at the Saints' 19, with Cincinnati trailing 17-7. Burrow managed to avoid a sack and scrambled, running 19 yards for the Bengals' second touchdown of the game to cap a 75-yard, 10-play drive during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 6 game at...
Ja'Marr Chase, other Bengals stars celebrate win in style at local restaurant
After defeating the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, some Cincinnati Bengals players chose to celebrate the victory in style. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon visited the new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square following the win on Sunday, according to a tweet from Ruby.
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Week 7 NFL power rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals climb into top 10
NFL power rankings entering Week 7 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bills (2): You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday's win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn't medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it's tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Zac Taylor on the defensive front and their health, operating the offense from the gun and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the team’s win in New Orleans, Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about the injuries to major parts of the defense, operating the offense from the shotgun and the offensive game plan. Here’s a transcript of what he said Monday:. Update on...
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement
Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance. On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one...
Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.
The Absolute Best Camping Near Cincinnati
For some of the absolutes best camping near Cincinnati, Ohio you’d be surprised that you don’t need to go that far out of the city to find some amazing campgrounds. Stay close to Cincinnati so you can visit Findlay Market, the Cincinnati Zoo and the Art Museum. Take time to take in a show or tailgate for a Bengals game. Then head back to your campground for a relaxing time with friends and family. Read on seoto find out about the absolute best camping near Cincinnati!
