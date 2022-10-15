Austin Reaves is a man of many talents. His basketball resume speaks for itself, and he’s rumored to be a scratch golfer. What Reaves isn’t is much of a talker. He says he didn’t care for his college recruitment, because it meant talking with a lot of new people, and his second recruitment after he entered the transfer portal was even worse. He enjoyed the restrictions of his covid year in college because he could chill at home and didn’t have to go out and deal with people. The summer he declared for the draft was exhausting with 18 workouts and all the meet-and-greets with agencies that entailed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO