Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina Howell
The Daily South
What Is Chicory Coffee And Why Is It So Popular In New Orleans?
New Orleans' vibrant culinary culture makes it a must-go destination for dining enthusiasts. Many rush to the Big Easy to partake of fresh Gulf seafood, boldly-seasoned Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, spicy andouille sausage, sugar-dusted beignets, and iconic cocktails like the Sazerac and the Hurricane. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also highlight NOLA's unique and flavorful contribution to the American coffee lexicon: New Orleans-style chicory coffee.
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Why James Corden Got Banned (And Then Unbanned) From This NYC Restaurant
Exactly what does a celebrity have to do to get publicly banned from an eatery? Restaurateur Keith McNally, owner of the longstanding and acclaimed New York restaurant Balthazar, decided James Corden's time at his establishment was up after two separate incidents. According to McNally's Instagram, Corden allegedly found a hair in a meal during a visit to the restaurant in June. The manager was apologetic but McNally described Corden as "extremely nasty" and noted that the comedian told his servers, "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our drinks so far. This way I [won't] write any nasty reviews on Yelp."
Bebe Rexha reveals how fans found her David Guetta smash, 'I'm Good (Blue)'
On a new episode of Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith talk to Bebe Rexha about “I’m Good (Blue),” her collab with David Guetta that was actually made years ago and then recently unearthed by savvy fans.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Loretta Lynn with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Yes, really
Dwayne Johnson appeared on Monday’s episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and showed off his Country music chops as he sang a cover of the late Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’ alongside Clarkson.
Duff Goldman Threw Shade At The Buddy Vs. Duff Judges
Duff Goldman isn't the type to get embroiled in many controversies. You can find plenty of Gordon Ramsay's most notable feuds with other chefs. Bobby Flay and Anthony Bourdain also tend to show up repeatedly on any list of epic celebrity chef battles. Go looking for fights that Goldman has been involved in, and the list is far shorter. Usually, the man who was formerly the Ace of Cakes is too busy promoting the charities he champions, like No Kid Hungry and the Independent Restaurant Coalition, to get embroiled in a war of words (via The Travel Addict).
