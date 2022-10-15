Exactly what does a celebrity have to do to get publicly banned from an eatery? Restaurateur Keith McNally, owner of the longstanding and acclaimed New York restaurant Balthazar, decided James Corden's time at his establishment was up after two separate incidents. According to McNally's Instagram, Corden allegedly found a hair in a meal during a visit to the restaurant in June. The manager was apologetic but McNally described Corden as "extremely nasty" and noted that the comedian told his servers, "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our drinks so far. This way I [won't] write any nasty reviews on Yelp."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO