ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQutK_0iaVkW0400

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness.

“We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website .

The beta version looks the same as the teaser of the application shown by the White House earlier this week, with borrowers only needing to give the department their name, social security number, phone number, date of birth and email.

Student loan forgiveness: Here’s what will be on the application

After borrowers fill out the application, the government provides “next steps” for them. The government says the application will be processed and borrowers will be contacted if additional information is needed. The department will contact borrowers when they have been approved.

The government can ask for additional information such as documents to prove their income or status when they were students.

After a borrower is successfully approved, their loan service provider will let them know the relief is applied.

A spokesperson for the department said there is no advantage for borrowers who fill out the application during the beta testing stage versus after the official launch.

“This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” the spokesperson said.

The beta application will be paused at various points for assessments by the department, it said. Individuals who are unable to access the application are encouraged to check back to see if it is back online at a later point or once the application is officially launched.

Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report

The administration still has not given a date for the official launch of the applications that borrowers have been anxiously awaiting since President Biden announced the program over the summer.

Individuals who make less than $125,000 annually and couples who make less than $250,000 annually and have federal student loans not held by a private entity qualify to fill out the application.

Borrowers also have to “certify under penalty of perjury” that the information they input is correct, with potential legal repercussions if information is falsified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness

Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are happy with the White House’s beta forgiveness application: ‘It was a real quick and easy process’

The Biden administration released a test version of its long-awaited federal student loan forgiveness application Friday night. Borrowers anxiously awaiting the federal student loan relief application say the beta version that was released this weekend couldn’t have been simpler. “It was a real quick and easy process,” says Glenn...
GEORGIA STATE
money.com

Here's Exactly What the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Look Like

The application for student loan forgiveness is set to be released soon, and the U.S. Department of Education just released more details about what borrowers can expect. Borrowers will have to self-certify that they earned below the income cutoff for eligibility, as well as share their Social Security number, date of birth and contact information, according to a video shared on Twitter by the White House on Tuesday. The application does not require any supporting documents. It will be available in both English and Spanish, and it will be accessible on desktop and mobile phones.
The Hill

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions...
WASHINGTON STATE
marketplace.org

Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained

Back in August, the Joe Biden administration announced its plan to forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 and an additional $10,000 for those who were Pell Grant eligible. At the same time, the president extended the pause on loan payments for the final time through the end of 2022.
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy