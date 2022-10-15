Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Dallas Police See Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Incidents ReportedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Related
Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Lost Us Forever When He Said These 3 Words
Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Deadspin
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Bills’ Von Miller shares mood following win over Chiefs
Following his biggest win to date as a member of the Buffalo Bills, pass rusher Von Miller said he channeled his inner-Bruce Smith. On social media, Miller shared a picture of the Bills’ all-time sack leader with the caption, “MOOD!!!”. It’s a pretty accurate comparison. Whenever the...
That ended poorly: Chiefs fans troll Bills fans but it backfires after Taron Johnson interception
Kansas City Chiefs fans were confident headed into Sunday’s battle for AFC supremacy against the Buffalo Bills - and the they had a right to be. Just look at the recent history between the two teams. The Chiefs had won three of the last four and ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs the last two seasons.
What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
Syracuse.com
Bills’ Stefon Diggs does NOT want Gabe Davis dating his sister for this reason
Four years ago, Stefon Diggs found himself being targeted by teammates on the Minnesota Vikings as the player they would not want dating their sister. Dalvin Cook, Laquon Treadwell, Adam Thielen and Brian Robison all named Diggs, with almost no hesitation, when asked in a video segment shared by the Vikings’ official media account.
Ex-Syracuse linebacker leading league in tackles (SU, CNY in the NFL)
A former Syracuse linebacker is leading the NFL in tackles, and it’s not former sack machine Chandler Jones. Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for No. 1 in the league in total tackles with 66 through six games, according to ESPN stats. He has 41 solo tackles this season, one more than the only other player with 66 tackles so far this season, the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. Only New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has more solo tackles with 42.
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
Again?! Bills can’t stop Chiefs with 16 seconds left either, apparently
Kansas City, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got the ball down a field goal with just 16 seconds left in the first half during Sunday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Buffalo Bills fans had to be cringing. No way could the Bills give up a score...
Bills make Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Chiefs (Inactives)
The Buffalo Bills are the healthiest that they have been since Week 1. In fact, the team’s entire inactive list, minus Jake Kumerow (ankle), are healthy scratches for today’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo announced on Sunday afternoon that the following players would not suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.
NBC Sports
Eagles lose key offensive lineman to concussion vs. Cowboys
The Eagles are up big on the Cowboys but they’ll have to finish this game without Lane Johnson. He’s out with a concussion. Their Pro Bowl right tackle was forced to leave Sunday Night Football late in the second quarter. Johnson was briefly in the medical tent before going inside early. He was ruled out early in the third quarter.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Live game updates from NFL Week 5
The Buffalo Bills look to get a measure of revenge today as they go on the road to race the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
DraftKings promo code: Unlock $200 in free bets with just a $5 wager
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and you can sign up with this link and get a chance to win $200 in free bets. We’ll explain how the newest DraftKings promo code works so you can claim it in time for NFL Week 7.
10 commandments for Eagles Nation when interacting with Cowboys fans
Sometimes, when one has too much free time, the mind can wander. Here’s a question. Is it the Dallas Cowboys that the Philadelphia Eagles take issue with, or does the rivalry exist more so because it’s so easy to despise Cowboys fans?. Raise your hand if you tune...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0