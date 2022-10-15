ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Deadspin

Philly fans need to put a cork in it

The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Stefon Diggs does NOT want Gabe Davis dating his sister for this reason

Four years ago, Stefon Diggs found himself being targeted by teammates on the Minnesota Vikings as the player they would not want dating their sister. Dalvin Cook, Laquon Treadwell, Adam Thielen and Brian Robison all named Diggs, with almost no hesitation, when asked in a video segment shared by the Vikings’ official media account.
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse linebacker leading league in tackles (SU, CNY in the NFL)

A former Syracuse linebacker is leading the NFL in tackles, and it’s not former sack machine Chandler Jones. Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for No. 1 in the league in total tackles with 66 through six games, according to ESPN stats. He has 41 solo tackles this season, one more than the only other player with 66 tackles so far this season, the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. Only New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner has more solo tackles with 42.
SYRACUSE, NY
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Syracuse.com

Bills make Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Chiefs (Inactives)

The Buffalo Bills are the healthiest that they have been since Week 1. In fact, the team’s entire inactive list, minus Jake Kumerow (ankle), are healthy scratches for today’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo announced on Sunday afternoon that the following players would not suit up at Arrowhead Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles lose key offensive lineman to concussion vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are up big on the Cowboys but they’ll have to finish this game without Lane Johnson. He’s out with a concussion. Their Pro Bowl right tackle was forced to leave Sunday Night Football late in the second quarter. Johnson was briefly in the medical tent before going inside early. He was ruled out early in the third quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code: Unlock $200 in free bets with just a $5 wager

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and you can sign up with this link and get a chance to win $200 in free bets. We’ll explain how the newest DraftKings promo code works so you can claim it in time for NFL Week 7.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
