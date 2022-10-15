Read full article on original website
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
Motorcycle rider killed in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a motorcycle rider died in a crash in Springfield Township. Emergency crews were called to the crash on Ronald Reagan Highway at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The rider, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died. Anyone with...
Armed thief robs USPS mail carrier in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Green Township Police are asking for information after a mail carrier was robbed. Police said the mail carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed at gunpoint on White Oak Drive near Cheviot Road just before 11 a.m. Monday. The thief took the mail...
Forest Park City Council passes ordinance to decriminalize marijuana
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Forest Park is the newest city in the Tri- State to decriminalize marijuana. City Council passed an ordinance Monday night which decriminalizes marijuana possession under 200 grams for people 18 and older. It follows similar moves in recent years made by leaders in Cincinnati and...
1 person flown to hospital after Indian Hill crash
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is injured following a crash in Indian Hill Monday. Police were called to the scene on Hopewell Road near Weil Road around 9 a.m. Authorities say the driver traveled off the side of the road, crashing into a tree. That person was flown...
Bear fatally shot after attempting to drag 10-year-old into woods
MORRIS, Conn. (AP/WKRC) - A bear was shot and killed after it attacked a 10-year-old playing in his grandparents’ backyard. Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say that the boy was attacked by the bear Sunday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kentucky AP high school football polls have 8 area teams ranked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls released on Oct. 17, 2022, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. CLASS 1A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1. 2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2. 3....
East Central, Lawrenceburg once again in same place in Indiana AP prep football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 18, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4. 2. Indpls Cathedral...
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
