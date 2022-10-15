ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Four takeaways from Utah’s only Senate debate

Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee’s actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “a betrayal of the American republic.”. Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President...
UTAH STATE
KEYT

Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYT

Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in communities around the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the government will award millions of dollars for states to plan how clinics can offer more on-demand help for people in crisis. The clinics, often run at the local level or by nonprofits, have struggled with spotty funding from the federal government, making it difficult to retain staff and pay for services. Now the government is asking states to scale up their efforts, offering $1 million grants starting next year for up to 15 states to map out expansion of the centers.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad

End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
MADISON, WI
KEYT

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman will remain hospitalized with a kidney infection overnight Monday. That follows a statement issued Monday morning by Hinson’s chief of staff saying the congresswoman was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
IOWA STATE
KEYT

Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy pointed Monday to Egypt’s holding of what rights groups estimate is 60,000 political prisoners. The U.S. gives more than $1 billion annually to Egypt, which it views as an important ally to the U.S. and Israel. But Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also has a poor human rights record, including what rights groups say is the imprisonment, killing and torture of critics. Congress has made payment of $300 million of that aid conditional to Egypt showing progress on human rights.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney general during President Jimmy Carter’s administration, Benjamin R. Civiletti, has died at age 87. The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the death of his former boss and hailed what he called Civiletti’s “skill, integrity and dedication.” The Baltimore Sun reports that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland. In the Carter administration, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides. Civiletti later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy