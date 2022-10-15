Read full article on original website
Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee’s efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Lee’s response was to rewrite history. Lee tried, as he did earlier this year,...
Four takeaways from Utah’s only Senate debate
Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee’s actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “a betrayal of the American republic.”. Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President...
‘Conquer or die’: Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election ‘by any means necessary’
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency “by any means necessary.”
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
Arizona governor’s race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won’t debate and a Republican eager to take the stage
Kari Lake has proved to be a gladiator in an arena of Donald Trump imitators. And in the final weeks of the Arizona governor’s race, the Republican is driving the narrative as she taunts her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, for refusing to debate her. The race has taken on...
Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena ‘shortly’
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump “shortly” to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents. Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the...
Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in communities around the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the government will award millions of dollars for states to plan how clinics can offer more on-demand help for people in crisis. The clinics, often run at the local level or by nonprofits, have struggled with spotty funding from the federal government, making it difficult to retain staff and pay for services. Now the government is asking states to scale up their efforts, offering $1 million grants starting next year for up to 15 states to map out expansion of the centers.
Georgia secretary of state candidates spar over their records and impact of controversial voting law in debate
The candidates running for election chief in the battleground state of Georgia sparred Tuesday over the impact of the state’s controversial 2021 election law and their records defending the right to vote. The contest features one of the country’s best-known secretaries of state — Republican Brad Raffensperger, who famously...
Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad
End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman will remain hospitalized with a kidney infection overnight Monday. That follows a statement issued Monday morning by Hinson’s chief of staff saying the congresswoman was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
Primary source for Trump-Russia dossier acquitted, handing special counsel Durham another trial loss
Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of four counts of lying to the FBI in an embarrassing defeat for special counsel John Durham. Durham has taken two cases to trial, and both have ended in acquittals. After more than three years looking for...
Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy pointed Monday to Egypt’s holding of what rights groups estimate is 60,000 political prisoners. The U.S. gives more than $1 billion annually to Egypt, which it views as an important ally to the U.S. and Israel. But Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also has a poor human rights record, including what rights groups say is the imprisonment, killing and torture of critics. Congress has made payment of $300 million of that aid conditional to Egypt showing progress on human rights.
John Fetterman said he’s ‘always supported’ fracking — he previously said ‘I don’t’ and ‘never have’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman said in a national television interview last week that he has always supported fracking in his state, but in 2018 Fetterman said he never supported the industry and “never” will. The comments are part of a long and often contradictory series of...
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. “We’re in a position in the very near future to call the...
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney general during President Jimmy Carter’s administration, Benjamin R. Civiletti, has died at age 87. The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the death of his former boss and hailed what he called Civiletti’s “skill, integrity and dedication.” The Baltimore Sun reports that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland. In the Carter administration, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides. Civiletti later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.
House report alleges Trump aides blocked public health officials from providing accurate Covid-19 information during pandemic
Trump administration aides “usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,” the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, said in a report released Monday. In its third wide-ranging...
