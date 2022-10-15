‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh , loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack.Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother of three.
On Friday, her husband, Tom Karnatz said, “She was a very loving wife and loving mother to three boys aged 10, 13, and 14.”
“We will miss her greatly,” he added.
Susan Karnatz, 49PREVIOUS | 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh mass shooting; police continue investigation Friday
Officials say the suspect is the brother of one of the victims, but they have not confirmed which victim he is related to. They say the suspect has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains alive as of Friday afternoon.
