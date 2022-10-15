Massey scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer

Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Business
Chippenham Hospital names new COO
Drew Walker is currently VP of operations at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Drew Walker will be the new chief operating officer at Richmond’s Chippenham Hospital beginning Oct. 24, HCA Virginia announced this week. Walker is currently the vice president of operations for HCA’s Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where he...
Opioid overdose spike alert announced for metro Richmond area
In the Virginia Department of Health's most recent quarterly report, drug overdoses reportedly remained the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia — more than gun-related and motor vehicle-related deaths combined.
New veterinary center to open in Henrico
Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
Richmond dialysis patient struggles to get to appointments due to late GRTC buses
A Richmond man receiving dialysis treatments is looking for help. Lately, Rudolph Hunt Jr.’s shuttle hasn't been coming on time, something that's creating more challenges for him when getting to appointments.
'Amazing' Light the Night Walk honors 'everyone touched by cancer'
Hundreds of people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk Saturday night.
Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond
The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
3 students, 1 teacher hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said. When the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all...
Principal asks for 'comfort, peace and healing' after classroom explosion
Dinwiddie High School Principal Robbie Garnes addressed students at Friday’s homecoming football game about the explosion that happened inside a chemistry class earlier this week.
Richmond townhouse transformed into shelter for homeless LGBT young adults
The townhouse is just one of a few dozen identical units at the eastern edge of Richmond's Oakwood neighborhood. But unlike many of the other aging units on this block, the two-story brick-and-vinyl home isn't being snapped up by investors for renovation -- it's being turned into housing for homeless youth.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Marvin Tyler receives a resolution of Appreciation from the City of Emporia
District 1 Emporia City Councilman Clifton Threat arrived early last Saturday morning at the Community Youth Center. He delivered a proclamation of appreciation from Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey to Marvin Tyler. Tyler was preparing for the Slammer Tennis Jamboree for youth as Threat presented him with the certificate. The mayor’s...
Richmond school board to discuss possible cell phone ban after research shows violent threats among students
Richmond school leaders say technology use in the classroom could lead to violence among students prompting a discussion about limited cell phone use in schools.
He has just one question for the stranger who saved his life.
After an August 2020 checkup, doctors gave the then 48-year-old father of two a clean bill of health. But just three months later, the Henrico man's health took a turn.
NBC 29 News
Proposed plans for former Criglersville Elementary School causing some concern
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A developer from Richmond says he wants to revitalize the old elementary school in Criglersville, but some in the small community are concerned. “I think consultation with the community was our very first step in this process, and will continue far beyond the zoning decision,” Developer Felix Schapiro said.
7th-grader stabbed in Brookland Middle locker room in Henrico, taken to hospital with serious injuries
The officer responded and took a person of interest into custody. Police are not currently looking for any suspects in connection to the stabbing.
Two decades later, investigators shine new light on Ashland sniper attack
On October 19, 2002, a terror spree that began two and a half weeks earlier in Maryland finally arrived at the doorstep of Richmond.
TV house flipper on trial: ‘Richmond famous’ vs. ‘rich and famous’
The federal criminal case against former local house-flipper Josh Romano is one day into what could be a weeklong trial.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Ribbon cutting brings Emporia-Greensville community leaders to the CYC, Ltd
Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey, City Councilman and CYC Board member Jim Saunders, William Cain of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and CYC, Ltd. board members were on hand Friday afternoon as the Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts were officially unveiled at the CYC Ltd. It fulfilled a Tyler dream of renovating the CYC tennis courts into a source of pride for the Emporia-Greensville community.
President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg leaving after 26 years
The current President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will soon be leaving the organization after more than two decades.
Winter weatherization kits help senior citizens prepare for upcoming cold season
The Richmond Department of Public Utilities wants to help keep senior citizens warm while lowering their heat bill this winter.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
