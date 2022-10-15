ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Massey scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer

By Contributed to the Independent-Messenger
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Chippenham Hospital names new COO

Drew Walker is currently VP of operations at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Drew Walker will be the new chief operating officer at Richmond’s Chippenham Hospital beginning Oct. 24, HCA Virginia announced this week. Walker is currently the vice president of operations for HCA’s Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where he...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

New veterinary center to open in Henrico

Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond

The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Marvin Tyler receives a resolution of Appreciation from the City of Emporia

District 1 Emporia City Councilman Clifton Threat arrived early last Saturday morning at the Community Youth Center. He delivered a proclamation of appreciation from Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey to Marvin Tyler. Tyler was preparing for the Slammer Tennis Jamboree for youth as Threat presented him with the certificate. The mayor’s...
EMPORIA, VA
NBC 29 News

Proposed plans for former Criglersville Elementary School causing some concern

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A developer from Richmond says he wants to revitalize the old elementary school in Criglersville, but some in the small community are concerned. “I think consultation with the community was our very first step in this process, and will continue far beyond the zoning decision,” Developer Felix Schapiro said.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Ribbon cutting brings Emporia-Greensville community leaders to the CYC, Ltd

Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey, City Councilman and CYC Board member Jim Saunders, William Cain of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and CYC, Ltd. board members were on hand Friday afternoon as the Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts were officially unveiled at the CYC Ltd. It fulfilled a Tyler dream of renovating the CYC tennis courts into a source of pride for the Emporia-Greensville community.
EMPORIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy