Piqua, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Former Edison State trustee to be inducted into local Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Mr. Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct....
FORT LORAMIE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Public School District to hold hiring event

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on Tuesday, October 25th. The event will be held at the DPS Community Room located at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. according to a DPS spokesperson. Open positions include paraprofessionals,...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

High Road School opens downtown

LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Star athletes, educators to be inducted

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater

The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
FAIRBORN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone

PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the brand-new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC is thrilled to invite these local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels, said a press release. The event takes...
PIQUA, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City mayor presents proclamations

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council. The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021,...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Monday Boys Soccer/Volleyball Tournament Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Sidney Monday in D-I sectional tournament action. Troy, 14-3-1 and the fifth seed will host seventh seed Northmont in second round action Thursday night. Mitchell Davis had another big night for the Trojans with four goals...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Commissioners OK two resolutions

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized two resolutions for an order change for a bridge project and the purchase of office equipment during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The first resolution was a change order to the Ziegler Road bridge replacement project. The change involved an increase of...
1017thepoint.com

LARGE SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PLANNED FOR GARWOOD ROAD

(Richmond, IN)--A large new senior housing community is in the works for Richmond. Richmond Common Council on Monday night learned of plans to develop 26 multi-family units near the south end of Garwood Road – just north of the pond at the intersection of Garwood and Wernle Road. "The establishment plan show a total of 26 multi-family structures totalling 232 dwelling units," explained a city representative Monday night. That’s a city representative last night. Plans call for plenty of amenities. "A fitness center, event center, playground, dog park, putting green, and walking paths," the representative said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission and will come back before council at a later date.
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases

TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Round Barns of America at Bear’s Mill

GREENVILLE — Dr. Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author, will exhibit five paintings of historic barns in Darke County, tell barn stories and sign books. The 1:30 p.m. event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Bear’s Mill. Kroeger will also sign Historic Barns of Ohio, published...
GREENVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)

Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County

Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH

