‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

NBC Connecticut
30% of Ukraine's Power Stations Destroyed by Strikes; Zelenskyy Urges Troops to Take More Russian Prisoners
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned another barrage of Russian air strikes, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.
NBC Connecticut
‘Powerful Explosions' Triggered Major Gas Leak on Russian Pipelines, Danish Police Say
The findings appeared to be similar to a crime scene investigation carried out by Sweden's national security service, which reinforced suspicions of "gross sabotage." A flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. Many...
EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to...
NBC Connecticut
Relativity Space Adds 150 Acres at NASA's Mississippi Center to Test Its Reusable Rockets
3D-printing specialist Relativity Space signed an expansion deal with NASA's Stennis space center in Mississippi. Relativity will build new infrastructure and facilities on more than 150 acres at the NASA complex. The additional facilities are key to Relativity's development of a reusable rocket called Terran R. Relativity Space, which 3D-prints...
NBC Connecticut
Biden to Announce Release of Up to 15 Million Barrels of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce an additional release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Wednesday in the range of 10 million to 15 million barrels, sources familiar with the plan told CNBC. The move aims to extend the current SPR delivery program, which began...
Halloween Candy Won't Destroy (Or Save) The Environment
As Halloween approaches, are you thinking about how you can make “socially conscious” candy choices? The Washington Post says you should be pondering how your treats affect mother earth. “With just weeks until many neighborhood streets are flooded with candy-seeking trick-or-treaters,” the Post reported on October 14, “environmentalists and sustainability experts say you should consider taking a second look at the sweet treats you might be planning to hand out — or eat — this Halloween.”
