news3lv.com
New Lotus of Siam location at Red Rock Casino sets November opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new location for Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino has set an opening date. Red Rock announced the Thai restaurant will begin serving guests on Friday, Nov. 11, and the casino's website is taking reservations. "The latest Lotus of Siam will create an...
news3lv.com
Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club to reopen on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade is reopening next month, according to a spokesperson. The 8,000-square-foot venue already has a lineup of comedians scheduled for when it reopens on Thursday, Nov. 3. "Las Vegas is my hometown and live entertainment was hit...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” celebration. According to a news release, this year’s Halloween celebration will be held from Oct. 28-31. As part of the events, guests can expect Halloween haunts,...
jammin1057.com
Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas
Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
news3lv.com
Barry Manilow extends Las Vegas residency through 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barry Manilow is staying in Las Vegas for at least one more year. On Monday, it was announced that the musician would be extending his residency, 'MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home!' through 2023. The upcoming year will mark Manilow's 14th year...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
news3lv.com
New Raising Cane's location to open in North Las Vegas with giveaways, donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas valley's newest Raising Cane's location is opening this week with giveaways for dozens of customers. The new chicken finger joint will be located at 3737 W. Craig Road, at the corner of Allen Lane. The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
news3lv.com
New Punk Rock Museum set to open in Las Vegas early next year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas will soon be home to yet another one-of-a-kind museum beginning in 2023. The Punk Rock Museum recently announced its plans to bring the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history, culture, and absurdity of Rock' n' Roll's stepchild in Las Vegas.
Henderson Animal Shelter nears capacity
The Henderson Animal Shelter is looking to find a forever home for some pets after reaching near capacity.
news3lv.com
New Esports lounge, arcade to open at former GameWorks location in Town Square
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas will soon have a new location for everything esports. Velocity Esports (Velocity) will be opening its doors Friday, October 21, at the former GameWorks space at Town Square Las Vegas. The new location will offer state-of-the-art technology, professional gaming equipment, a vast selection...
news3lv.com
Off-strip present 'Table for Deux'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cabaret and costumes, all for a good cause. Joining us now is producer Eric Bean Jr., who is no stranger to the stage as he is currently touring with The Lion King.
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the valley's most popular holiday attractions has released its opening day for the 2022-23 season. Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced on Monday that they would be back lighting up the valley on Thursday, November 10. The 2.5-mile course includes...
Local Las Vegas animal shelter reaches milestone by serving 175,000 patient
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Society said that they reached a huge milestone by treating their 175,000 patient Tuesday afternoon.
news3lv.com
New Gordon Ramsay restaurant on Las Vegas Strip now taking reservations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gordon Ramsay's newest dining experience on the Las Vegas Strip is now taking reservations. Guests looking to secure a table at Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas can now book a date at OpenTable, according to Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant is touted as taking patrons...
news3lv.com
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
franchising.com
Farmer Boys To Open Second Henderson, Nevada Location This Fall
The Opening Marks the Ninth Farmer Boys Location in Nevada. October 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // HENDERSON, Nevada - Farmer Boys® will open its second location in Henderson at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy. This Farmer Boys is the first to feature off premise enhancements such as a longer drive-thru queue and parking for digital orders. The interior of the restaurant also includes enhanced off-premise pickup areas to provide guests with convenient ways to access farm fresh food, fast.
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
Slap fighting gets stamp of approval in Nevada, a sport where opponents slap each other. In the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and in the Silver State, a quickly-growing new sport is coming, and we promise we’re not making this up: it’s called slap fighting. Updated:...
