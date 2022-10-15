SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO