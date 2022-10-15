Read full article on original website
After five weeks at home, what's Syracuse football facing on the road this weekend?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six weeks ago the then unranked Syracuse Orange hit the road to Storr's, Connecticut to face a UConn Huskies team looking to usher in a new era for their football program. The Orange rolled, 48-14 and returned home with a 2-0 record and a rising level of confidence.
'This is a moment to cherish,' Dino Babers soaks in SU's 6-0 start
It’s easy for a football team with as much momentum as No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to focus on the future–to constantly look ahead, refuse to slow down, to keep moving the chains. A 24- 9 conference win on Saturday against then-No. 15 NC State bolstered S.U.’s resume heading into a monumental ACC game against No. 5 Clemson in Week 8.
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
Mello Velo Bicycle Shop and Café in Syracuse, closing Café by end of October
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mello Velo Bicycle Shop & Cafe on the corner of Walnut St. and Canal St. in Syracuse is closing its cafe after eight years, according to a post on the local business's Facebook page. The Cafe was known for its brunch, local coffee, sandwiches, and pastries....
Tully's Good Times Restaurant to hold "Law & Orders Night" fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Popular Central and Western New York restaurant, Tully's Good Times is helping fundraise for Special Olympics New York Wednesday, October 19. At the restaurant's locations in and around Syracuse, Rochester, Batavia, Watertown, Buffalo, and Vestal, it will be holding "Law & Orders Night" to assist in fundraising efforts.
50-year-old man stabbed in the back on Harrison Street in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.
Traffic signal switch to address winter travel in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — City of Syracuse Department of Public works (DPW) will be changing the South Geddes and West Onondaga Street standard signal light to a yellow and red flashing light on Tuesday, November 1, city officials announced. This comes as a scheduled seasonal shift. The altered light addresses...
'Impractical Jokers' return to Central New York this winter
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Television comedy troupe "Impractical Jokers" will return to the area Saturday, February 18, 2023 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo. Brian "Q" Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano will be taking their latest comedy tour on the road. Tickets for each show are will...
33rd Season of Lights on the Lake to start November 14th
Liverpool, N.Y. — The 33rd season of Wegman's Lights on the Lake is scheduled to illuminate Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool, from November 14 through January 13. The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, nightly. Onondaga County Executive Ryan Mcmahon was joined by Parks Commissioner...
Tony Award-winning musical coming to the Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY — Tootsie, the Tony award-winning musical, will make its way to the Landmark Theatre from November 8th to November 12th. Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions starring Dustin Hoffman. Receiving national...
43 Syracuse businesses awarded grants, City pledges to invest even more
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced 43 grants to businesses and organizations across the city funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Commercial Corridor Improvement Fund, Tuesday. According to the Mayor's Office, the grants will be multiplied by 27:1 by additional investments to generate new growth...
Guest Voice: Member of victim services field says, "Vera House you need to do better"
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For more than two months now, we've been reporting on the decision made by a non-profit focused on the victims of sexual and domestic violence to hire a sex offender as a victim's advocate. Vera House hired Marcus Jackson in October of 2020. The agency told...
Another frosty cold start Wednesday morning. How will it affect picked pumpkins?
Despite a swirling system giving lots of lake effect rain, snow and graupel over portions of western New York, far northern New York and other portions of the Great Lakes, the immediate CNY area will once again become mostly clear Tuesday night into dawn Wednesday morning. This will give many...
Our weather will be going from autumn to early winter then back to late summer this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Overall we had a very pleasant, sunny and dry weekend in CNY. As many of you head back to work and school this week we'll be experiencing temperatures close to average for mid-October. We do have some sprinkles and showers in the forecast for Monday morning and a...
Baldwinsville superintendent remains on paid administrative leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent, Jason Thomson remains on paid administrative leave. When the board came out of the executive session, the president announced that they do not take lightly the incident regarding the superintendent. After the members of the board came out from behind closed doors, in a...
Police arrest two more suspects related to the Aberdeen Apartments double homicide
SYRACUSE, NY — Two more suspects have been arrested in relation to the double homicide that took place at the Aberdeen Apartments back in August. A total of three people now have been charged in connection to the double homicide. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey and Donnell Thornton of...
Meet Tanner: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Tanner! He's a 6-month-old hound mix waiting to find his forever home. Tanner and his littermates arrived at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse from Mississippi two months ago. Helping Hounds staff said Tanner loves life and would love to be someone's...
Monday kicks off Teen Driver Safety Week; AAA shares ways to keep your teen driver safe
Syracuse, N.Y. — National Teen Driver Safety Week runs from October 16-22. AAA said this is a perfect time for parents to talk with teen drivers about the importance of safety behind the wheel. AAA research shows that more than 60% of teens get their driver licenses before the age of 18. Young drivers benefit from professional, one-on-one training to understand the rules of the road and their responsibilities, AAA said.
Election Day is approaching: CNY neighbor says 'get out and vote'
Election Day is approaching and people in the Central New York community are ready to head to the polls but some don't plan to vote this year. Some elections that people are getting ready to vote for are Onondaga County Sheriff, NY-District 22 congressional seat, and the New York Governor race.
Why is most court paperwork redacted in case against ex-CBA swim coach?
Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, who worked as a swim coach at Christian Brothers Academy and is a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District at Salem Hyde, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Cayuga County. Her arraignment took place in Fleming on Tuesday. The court documents given to the...
