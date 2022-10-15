Read full article on original website
Related
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Former Packers QB has hilarious reaction to signing with 49ers (again)
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again, and he had the perfect reaction. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has signed with the San Francisco 49ers once again. This is nothing new for the Niners or for Benkert, so naturally, he shared the most hilarious reaction to Twitter.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Four trade candidates the KC Chiefs should avoid
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Who are the players the Chiefs should avoid trading for?. The Kansas City Chiefs have very few glaring roster holes ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The league’s in-season trading window opened on Oct. 9, giving teams until Nov. 1 to make trades. The deadline’s timing makes sense, allowing trades until the season’s midpoint after teams have multiple weeks to find their identity and roster shortfalls.
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which means another round of DraftKings lineups. This week’s recommended lineup is full of upside and firepower. Week 6 was a strange week in the NFL full of upsets, fantasy football studs and duds, and hundreds of thousands of dollars won on DraftKings. This week, there are several good matchups to look for, and certain players have just the right price tag that allows us to build a solid lineup full of upside and high-floor guys. Let’s get into it.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0