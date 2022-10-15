ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals. The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release. According to the release, a witness said a gray...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County working to confirm 3-year-old died of flu

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County authorities on Wednesday were working to confirm a report that a child died of flu this week. On Monday, a 3-year-old reportedly died of the flu. Carlos Sanchez, the public information officer for Hidalgo County, told ValleyCentral Wednesday that he is working to confirm the report. As of […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy