Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
KRGV
Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals. The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release. According to the release, a witness said a gray...
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
Hidalgo County working to confirm 3-year-old died of flu
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County authorities on Wednesday were working to confirm a report that a child died of flu this week. On Monday, a 3-year-old reportedly died of the flu. Carlos Sanchez, the public information officer for Hidalgo County, told ValleyCentral Wednesday that he is working to confirm the report. As of […]
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
68-Year-Old Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Elsa (Elsa, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Elsa on Monday. The crash happened on FM 1925 at around 12:38 a.m. The officials stated that a blue pickup, a Silver Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the collision.
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
Second arrest made in connection to June fatal crash, La Joya PD says
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest linked to a fatal rollover that occurred in June, police said. According to a Facebook post by La Joya PD, Ivan Rios was taken into custody Friday in connection to the fatal June 29 rollover that left three people dead. According […]
KRGV
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
Two more arrested; Records provide new details in fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11. Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested in connection to the case, records […]
kurv.com
Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing
A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
KRGV
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
