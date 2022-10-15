ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Four takeaways from Utah’s only Senate debate

Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee’s actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “a betrayal of the American republic.”. Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President...
UTAH STATE
KEYT

Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top opposition leader has called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said Tuesday that it has long been clear that Russia was involved in the affair, but that a parliamentary investigative commission was needed to determine the scale of Russian interference and to what extent any Poles collaborated with Russian intelligence services. The wiretapping and publication of private conversations of top Polish politicians created a scandal in 2014 that damaged the standing of Tusk’s pro-European party, Civic Platform. That scandal helped the populist Law and Justice party win power the following year.
KEYT

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of $91 million and forfeit $687 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the militant group’s conduct, which included beheading kidnapped Westerners. The charges were announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York City and by Justice Department leaders from Washington. Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to form the world’s largest cement maker. Holcim fired the former Lafarge executives who were involved in the payments.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Former NYC mayor de Blasio will teach NYU graduate course

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job. University officials said de Blasio will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. The Democratic former mayor is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health. NYU said de Blasio will give talks and meet with students and faculty starting in January and will teach a graduate course in the spring. De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after two terms as mayor. He graduated from NYU in 1984.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in communities around the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the government will award millions of dollars for states to plan how clinics can offer more on-demand help for people in crisis. The clinics, often run at the local level or by nonprofits, have struggled with spotty funding from the federal government, making it difficult to retain staff and pay for services. Now the government is asking states to scale up their efforts, offering $1 million grants starting next year for up to 15 states to map out expansion of the centers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Berlusconi criticized for getting vodka, letters from Putin

ROME (AP) — The European Union executive is reminding Silvio Berlusconi that Russia “illegitimately” invaded Ukraine. This comes after the former Italian premier was heard on a recording boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” birthday letters. Berlusconi also criticized Ukraine’s leader, claiming that he provoked the conflict. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were Berlusconi’s comments to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. The comments were criticized in both Italy and the EU. Italy’s conservative coalition is divying up Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war.
KEYT

Biden to announce $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are announcing two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains — new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections. Wednesday’s announcement from Biden in Washington also comes amid a...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy