Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
KEYT
Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee’s efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Lee’s response was to rewrite history. Lee tried, as he did earlier this year,...
KEYT
Primary source for Trump-Russia dossier acquitted, handing special counsel Durham another trial loss
Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of four counts of lying to the FBI in an embarrassing defeat for special counsel John Durham. Durham has taken two cases to trial, and both have ended in acquittals. After more than three years looking for...
KEYT
Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena ‘shortly’
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump “shortly” to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents. Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the...
KEYT
‘Conquer or die’: Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election ‘by any means necessary’
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency “by any means necessary.”
KEYT
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. “We’re in a position in the very near future to call the...
South Carolina state Supreme Court hears oral arguments in abortion lawsuit
South Carolina's state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic challenging the state's six-week abortion ban.
KEYT
House report alleges Trump aides blocked public health officials from providing accurate Covid-19 information during pandemic
Trump administration aides “usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,” the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, said in a report released Monday. In its third wide-ranging...
KEYT
Four takeaways from Utah’s only Senate debate
Evan McMullin, the independent challenging Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, said in their only debate Monday night that Lee’s actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “a betrayal of the American republic.”. Lee, meanwhile, said he accepted that President...
KEYT
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
KEYT
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
KEYT
John Fetterman said he’s ‘always supported’ fracking — he previously said ‘I don’t’ and ‘never have’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman said in a national television interview last week that he has always supported fracking in his state, but in 2018 Fetterman said he never supported the industry and “never” will. The comments are part of a long and often contradictory series of...
KEYT
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
A French cement company admitted Tuesday to making millions of dollars of payments that supported ISIS and another terrorist organization as part of an effort to maintain its operations in Syria as the civil war escalated. The company, Lafarge SA, is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and...
KEYT
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top opposition leader has called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said Tuesday that it has long been clear that Russia was involved in the affair, but that a parliamentary investigative commission was needed to determine the scale of Russian interference and to what extent any Poles collaborated with Russian intelligence services. The wiretapping and publication of private conversations of top Polish politicians created a scandal in 2014 that damaged the standing of Tusk’s pro-European party, Civic Platform. That scandal helped the populist Law and Justice party win power the following year.
KEYT
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of $91 million and forfeit $687 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the militant group’s conduct, which included beheading kidnapped Westerners. The charges were announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York City and by Justice Department leaders from Washington. Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to form the world’s largest cement maker. Holcim fired the former Lafarge executives who were involved in the payments.
KEYT
Former NYC mayor de Blasio will teach NYU graduate course
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job. University officials said de Blasio will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. The Democratic former mayor is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health. NYU said de Blasio will give talks and meet with students and faculty starting in January and will teach a graduate course in the spring. De Blasio left office at the end of 2021 after two terms as mayor. He graduated from NYU in 1984.
KEYT
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in communities around the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the government will award millions of dollars for states to plan how clinics can offer more on-demand help for people in crisis. The clinics, often run at the local level or by nonprofits, have struggled with spotty funding from the federal government, making it difficult to retain staff and pay for services. Now the government is asking states to scale up their efforts, offering $1 million grants starting next year for up to 15 states to map out expansion of the centers.
KEYT
Berlusconi criticized for getting vodka, letters from Putin
ROME (AP) — The European Union executive is reminding Silvio Berlusconi that Russia “illegitimately” invaded Ukraine. This comes after the former Italian premier was heard on a recording boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” birthday letters. Berlusconi also criticized Ukraine’s leader, claiming that he provoked the conflict. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were Berlusconi’s comments to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. The comments were criticized in both Italy and the EU. Italy’s conservative coalition is divying up Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war.
KEYT
Biden to announce $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are announcing two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains — new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections. Wednesday’s announcement from Biden in Washington also comes amid a...
KEYT
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.
Comments / 0