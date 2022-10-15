Bryce Young playing for Alabama football against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ― Bryce Young was a full participant in warmups for Alabama football ahead of its game against Tennessee and he took the field with the starting offense once the game began.

Young had not played since the game against Arkansas on Oct. 1. He left that game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. His injury forced him to miss a total of one game.

Young was in uniform during warmups before the Texas A&M game, too, but he did not throw. He stayed in uniform during the game, serving as a captain. But Jalen Milroe got the start instead.

Young, however, expressed to Saban that he wanted to play late against the Aggies. Milroe stayed in the game, though.

"This is the kind of injury, it's almost like a pitcher having a sore arm," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on 'College GameDay.' "You don't want him to do too much and you want him to have the best opportunity to get better. We'll evaluate him in pregame. I know he wants to play. He's ready to play. We'll see if he can do the things physically he needs to do to play."

No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) faces No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Alabama had Young on what Saban called a pitch count this week in practice.

Young's return to the starting lineup would be welcomed. Milroe moved the offense at times and threw three touchdowns against Texas A&M, but he fumbled twice and threw an interception, all in the first half. Four turnovers and two misses field goals allowed the Aggies to stay in the game.

Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts.

Young might have helped but Saban chose not to put him in the game against Texas A&M.

"I didn't think (Young) was in a position that he could go and effectively do his job in the way he's capable of doing it," Saban said Wednesday. "He's made a lot of progress from that point, so hopefully that will change in the near future."

