ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season

The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Quinnen Williams follows Dareus, Odom, Lyons

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. In the Jets’ 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the former Alabama All-American made five tackles, recorded two sacks, had two tackles for loss, registered three quarterback hits, forced a fumble and blocked a field-goal attempt.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Former Alabama defensive back returns to NFL

Safety Deionte Thompson returned to the NFL on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their practice squad. Thompson had been out of football since the Arizona Cardinals waived the former Alabama defensive back on Sept. 27. :. · PANTHERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEBACKER. · BILL BELICHICK SPOTLIGHTS...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Broncos follow prime-time pattern

Another prime-time game for Denver, another low-scoring nail-biter for the Broncos. Denver has played in prime time four times in the first six weeks of the NFL’s 2022 season. The Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in the Week 1 Monday night game, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in the Week 3 Sunday night game, lost to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime in the Week 5 Thursday night game and, in the Week 6 Monday night game, lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
DALLAS, PA
AL.com

Bill Belichick spotlights Ozzie Newsome for Patriots players

After New England defeated Cleveland 38-15 on Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recommended that his players walk back on the field on the way to the busses to take note of some of the names in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium, including that of former Alabama standout Ozzie Newsome.
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Carolina Panthers add former Auburn linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. Carolina signed Wooten from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad for its active roster, so he is eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday, when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. :
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Josh Primo: The face of an NBA franchise?

Can a player who averaged 5.8 points per game in his first season and won’t open his second in the starting lineup become the face of an NBA franchise?. The San Antonio Spurs appear to think so. The team is using the likeness of Josh Primo on billboards around the city to promote ticket sales for the 2022-23 season, which tips off for the NBA on Tuesday night and for the Spurs on Wednesday night, when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy