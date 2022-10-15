ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP. Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KXLY

Spike Lee vows to tell Colin Kaepernick’s real story

Spike Lee has vowed to tell Colin Kaepernick’s real story in his upcomnig documentary series. The ‘Do the Right Thing’ filmmaker is working on a programme about the former NFL star – who hasn’t played in the professional American football league since 2016 after speaking out against racial and social injustices and was the first player to take the knee during the US national anthem – for sports network ESPN and he insisted he won’t be offering “false narratives” any airtime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy