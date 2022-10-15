Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP. Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook says coming off bench played a role in hamstring injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said coming off the bench in the preseason finale contributed to his hamstring injury. Westbrook was in the starting lineup Tuesday night.
How humble Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's first game day was like few others
BOSTON — The work that 34-year-old Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla put in before earning his first career win Tuesday night is something not too many head coaches — if any — can duplicate. In preparation for his first NBA coaching clash on opening night —...
KXLY
Explosive-laden suicide drones bombard Kyiv; landmark trans youth care trial to begin; MLB, NFL recaps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to the Patriots.
KXLY
Spike Lee vows to tell Colin Kaepernick’s real story
Spike Lee has vowed to tell Colin Kaepernick’s real story in his upcomnig documentary series. The ‘Do the Right Thing’ filmmaker is working on a programme about the former NFL star – who hasn’t played in the professional American football league since 2016 after speaking out against racial and social injustices and was the first player to take the knee during the US national anthem – for sports network ESPN and he insisted he won’t be offering “false narratives” any airtime.
