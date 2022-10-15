ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by driver

By Whitney Burney
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViIA2_0iaVhlFs00

Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after a driver hit and killed a 12-year-old boy Friday night.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. Friday they received calls regarding a car crash near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights.

Police say a driver in a black Jeep stopped at the intersection before proceeding through and hitting the 12-year-old. Police say speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Neighbors say as soon as police got to the scene they began doing CPR. Family identified the victim as middle school student Joseph Smith.

Smith's grandmother says he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"I needed to come and find closure to where he lost his life," said Karen Laichalk, Smith's grandmother who returned to the scene Saturday.

Laichalk says her grandson was a happy kid who loved football. She says he played on his middle school football team and was attending a game Friday night. Laichalk says Smith left the game but returned briefly to help a friend find his phone when the crash happened.

"This boy had so much going for him and not because he was my grandson. He had such a happy outlook on life, and he loved football, why he was there last night," said an emotional Laichalk.

Neighbors say police spent the morning investigating the scene.

"There were like 4 or 5 cops around him and as soon as they arrived they started doing compressions," said Shaun McGRaw who lives next door to the accident scene.

McGraw says he's hoping the tragic accident will lead to the city cracking down on drivers near the intersection. He says people frequently speed through the area.

"I have kids of my own and I can’t even imagine that happening and I worry about it," said McGraw.

Police say the driver has been cooperative in the investigation. After reviewing the case information, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will determine if charges are appropriate.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot at while walking home, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s. The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows. Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fatal Burger King parking lot shooting suspect pleads no contest

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has pleaded no contest. David Deshawn Evans, 28, pleaded no contest Oct. 13 to one count of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonni Alexander Greene, who was found shot multiple times in June 2020, inside a car parked at Burger King, 2170 Rawsonville Road, at the boarder of Washtenaw and Wayne counties, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

'A very special kid': Boy remembered after fatal crash while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week. Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy