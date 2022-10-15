Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation about her and Marcus Jordan's relationship.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Candace Parker says fights between teammates, like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's, 'happen a lot' in the WNBA, but it's the sign of a strong team
The WNBA superstar and "NBA on TNT" analyst told Insider she'd "rather a blow up and then we're able to solve the problem versus people being quiet."
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
3 Golden State Warriors who could shock the NBA this season, including Draymond Green
It wasn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors will start a new season off an emphatic championship run. However,
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals He Never Had Beef With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "My Feelings Were Not Hurt That I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Kareem.”
Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, saying they never had beef.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Jamal Crawford praises LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ for pulling Kanye West episode after rapper turns on George Floyd
Retired basketball star Jamal Crawford heaped praise on the LeBron James-produced program “The Shop” for canceling an interview with Kanye West following controversial remarks by the media personality. West’s remarks were connected to the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, a tragedy that led to weeks...
The Warriors gave out $250 million in contracts over the weekend, leading to speculation that Draymond Green could be the odd-man out
While Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins got extensions, Draymond Green did not, as the Warriors look to cut salary.
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner thanks supporters for their love on her 32nd birthday as WNBA, NBA players share well wishes
WNBA star Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail cell. On Tuesday, she shared a message for her supporters through her lawyers. Meanwhile, players, coaches, and others have shared their best wishes on social media. As reported by CNN, Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
