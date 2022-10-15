Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motoristhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
BET
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
Former NBA center and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo and his family, he’s currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta and remains in “great spirits.”. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during...
Giannis' younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, receives two-way contract from Chicago Bulls
The younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a chance to make an impact with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract
Yardbarker
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball
New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
NBA World Reacts To James Harden's Performance Tonight
James Harden is off to a blistering start in his 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Through 20 minutes of play in the first half, Harden dropped 22 points, four assists and three rebounds against the home-team Boston Celtics. The star shooting guard finished the first two quarters shooting 4-7 from three and 8-8 from the free throw line.
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
Paolo Banchero has gone on to say that he has modeled his game off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.
Nate Thurmond made NBA and Chicago Bulls history by recording the first-ever quadruple-double
Relive Nate Thurmond’s unforgettable performance from nearly 50 years ago when he recorded the first ever quadruple-double in NBA history
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook says coming off bench played a role in hamstring injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said coming off the bench in the preseason finale contributed to his hamstring injury. Westbrook was in the starting lineup Tuesday night.
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.
Jack Easterby out with Texans, report says
The executive vice president of football operations had been with the team since 2019.
How Guardians-Yankees postponement impacts the Astros in ALCS
Houston will find out who it plays on Tuesday, barring any further delays.
NBA player props October 18: Joel Embiid and LeBron James props for opening night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. At long last, the 2022-23 basketball season is here. With two star-studded games on tap for opening night, we’ve got our best NBA...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Spurs Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs.
Ranking every José Altuve postseason home run with the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros veteran is closing in on Manny Ramirez's all-time MLB record.
José Altuve looks to break out of slump in ALCS
The Houston Astros second baseman went 0 for 16 at the plate in the ALDS.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0