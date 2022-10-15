James Harden is off to a blistering start in his 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Through 20 minutes of play in the first half, Harden dropped 22 points, four assists and three rebounds against the home-team Boston Celtics. The star shooting guard finished the first two quarters shooting 4-7 from three and 8-8 from the free throw line.

