Technician Online
NC State QB roulette: assessing options under center
By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
Technician Online
ICYMI: Wolfpack football takes down Seminoles
On Oct. 8, NC State football took on Florida State in a mind-bending match-up. NC State won 19-17. Video by Chloe Allen. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the class of 2023 studying communication media and creative writing. I joined Technician as a video correspondent in Fall 2019 and became...
Technician Online
Poor line play dooms NC State football’s defense in loss to Syracuse
With a hamstrung offense, the Wolfpack needed a strong day from its defense against the Orange. Instead, the defense struggled by missing tackles, failing to pressure the quarterback and allowing the Orange to run the ball effectively. While a pair of interceptions from the secondary kept the game close for a while, the defense was unable to carry the team to a road victory against Syracuse.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Oct. 10-Oct. 16
It has been a busy and exciting week of competition for NC State Athletics as the Pack traveled to compete in contests on the road as well as battling it out at home. The annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event took place right here in Raleigh this weekend, where NC State competed against 13 other teams. The Wolfpack ultimately tied for second with Lipscomb, falling just 11 strokes behind first-place finisher Chattanooga.
Technician Online
NC State men's soccer defeats William & Mary 2-1 on late goal
NC State men’s soccer beat the William and Mary Tribe 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Dail Soccer Field in its last nonconference game of the regular season. Coming off a 2-2 draw against rival UNC, the Wolfpack (5-5-3), maintained possession of the ball throughout the majority of the first half against the Tribe (4-4-6). Graduate midfielder Conor Kelly wasted little time in getting NC State onto the scoreboard, netting the first goal of the match in the 12th minute of play. Kelly now has seven goals in the 2022 season, half of the Pack’s total of 14.
Technician Online
Football Takeaways: Worst offensive fears confirmed in loss to Syracuse
With the crushing loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, there were more than a few questions about the state and efficacy of the Wolfpack’s offense. How would graduate quarterback Jack Chambers perform in his first start with NC State? How often would the Pack find the endzone without Leary? Could the defense repel a rolling Syracuse offense for long enough?
Technician Online
Men’s soccer takeaways: NC State showing improvement in October
Through just four games on its October slate, the NC State men’s soccer team (4-5-3,1-4 ACC) has already seen more success in its past few matches than it did to start the month of September. Let’s look at some takeaways from the past few matches for the Pack:
Technician Online
NC State men’s golf hosts Wolfpack Intercollegiate, ties for second
NC State men’s golf hosted the annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event in Raleigh this weekend and finished in a tie for second place as hosts of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. With Chattanooga claiming first place, NC State and Lipscomb followed close behind in second. The two second-place squads both finished with a team score of 856, with Chattanooga scoring just 11 points in front with a 847.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
Technician Online
New band Persimmon seeks to expand and diversify Raleigh punk scene
Persimmon is a brand-new, Raleigh-based band, self-described as ambient post-hardcore. The group is driven by a shared goal of building community in the punk scene and sharing emotion that evades words. The band started out as a duo with partners Taylor Weber as writer and vocalist and Tommy Ellis, a...
