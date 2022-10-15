ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm. Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

String of structure fires in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire department has been working around the clock to a string of 8 structure fires within 14 hours. Calls started from noon Sunday until 2 am Monday. Structure fires included a mobile home, garage, and dumpster fires. One person is detained in relation...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss

NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
POLK COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital

MAHNOMEN (KFGO/KDLM) – A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was stapped early Tuesday morning near Mahnomen. Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says the victim was stabbed in the back at the Riverland Housing Development east of Mahnomen. A suspect has been identified, but was gone prior to the arrival of Law Enforcement.
MAHNOMEN, MN
kvrr.com

Fire destroys mobile home in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home at 704 Countryside Trailer Court in south Fargo. Firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Monday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the trailer was fully involved with flames pouring out of the windows. The occupants of the trailer next door confirmed it was vacant. Fire crews were able to protect neighboring trailers to make sure the fire didn’t spread. It took about 20 minutes to contain the fire and crews spent some time putting out hot spots.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police Seek Woman Tied To Shooting Last Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham. Warrants are out for her arrest on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a shooting in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10. Police say if you spot Abraham, do not...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a man is on the run after stabbing another man early this morning in Mahnomen County. Officials say it was shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when a man was brought to a Mahnomen emergency room with stab wounds to the back. The victim was soon flown to Fargo for care.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Man Stabbed in Isolated Incident East of Mahnomen

A man from the Riverland housing area east of Mahnomen was stabbed this morning in what is believed to be an isolated incident. According to a press release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified adult male was admitted to the Mahnomen Health Center at 2:50 a.m. with a stab wound to the back on Tuesday, October 18th. An officer with the White Earth Police Department was able to speak with the victim prior to him being flown to a Fargo hospital for further treatment.
MAHNOMEN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested after chase near Emerado

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New Cass County K9 ready to hit the streets

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for the newest K9 deputy. After thorough training, K9 Griggs is ready to be deployed in field services. Griggs and his handler Deputy Jacob Murray recently returned from Iowa where they had...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Hawley Police Department conducts training

HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Officers of the Hawley Police Department will be conducting training at the police department range, south of Maple St. This is required training by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers. Firearms will be used and gunshots will be fired. This will take place Tuesday and...
HAWLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit

A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

