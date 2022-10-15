A man from the Riverland housing area east of Mahnomen was stabbed this morning in what is believed to be an isolated incident. According to a press release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified adult male was admitted to the Mahnomen Health Center at 2:50 a.m. with a stab wound to the back on Tuesday, October 18th. An officer with the White Earth Police Department was able to speak with the victim prior to him being flown to a Fargo hospital for further treatment.

MAHNOMEN, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO