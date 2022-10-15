Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire in West Fargo
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
valleynewslive.com
String of structure fires in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire department has been working around the clock to a string of 8 structure fires within 14 hours. Calls started from noon Sunday until 2 am Monday. Structure fires included a mobile home, garage, and dumpster fires. One person is detained in relation...
valleynewslive.com
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss
NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
lakesarearadio.net
Man Stabbed near Mahnomen Airlifted to Fargo Hospital
kvrr.com
Fire destroys mobile home in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home at 704 Countryside Trailer Court in south Fargo. Firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Monday. Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the trailer was fully involved with flames pouring out of the windows. The occupants of the trailer next door confirmed it was vacant. Fire crews were able to protect neighboring trailers to make sure the fire didn’t spread. It took about 20 minutes to contain the fire and crews spent some time putting out hot spots.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Seek Woman Tied To Shooting Last Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are looking for 23-year-old Tarnelle Abraham. Warrants are out for her arrest on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a shooting in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10. Police say if you spot Abraham, do not...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County
lptv.org
Man Stabbed in Isolated Incident East of Mahnomen
A man from the Riverland housing area east of Mahnomen was stabbed this morning in what is believed to be an isolated incident. According to a press release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified adult male was admitted to the Mahnomen Health Center at 2:50 a.m. with a stab wound to the back on Tuesday, October 18th. An officer with the White Earth Police Department was able to speak with the victim prior to him being flown to a Fargo hospital for further treatment.
valleynewslive.com
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
New Cass County K9 ready to hit the streets
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for the newest K9 deputy. After thorough training, K9 Griggs is ready to be deployed in field services. Griggs and his handler Deputy Jacob Murray recently returned from Iowa where they had...
valleynewslive.com
Hawley Police Department conducts training
HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Officers of the Hawley Police Department will be conducting training at the police department range, south of Maple St. This is required training by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers. Firearms will be used and gunshots will be fired. This will take place Tuesday and...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors voice praise, safety concerns over proposed downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feelings are strong on both sides of a proposed pedestrian bridge in downtown Fargo as the planning process continues to inch forward. The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N. in front of Fargo City Hall, and would bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls to the greenway along the Red River.
valleynewslive.com
FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
trfradio.com
Suspect Charged with Fleeing Following High Speed Pursuit
A Fargo man was arrested following a high speed pursuit Monday afternoon in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jesse Saldviar, 45, fled from a traffic stop, at times reaching speeds more than 120 miles per hour. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the...
