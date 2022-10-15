ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
Today's Wordle Answer #485 - October 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

There are a few reasons why Wordle puzzles are so thrilling: the challenge they pose, the subsequent satisfaction of solving a puzzling game, and the super rewarding feeling of keeping a winning streak. But if a puzzle is proving too difficult, it might not readily supply your dopamine fix, and that can be pretty frustrating. If that's the case for you with today's puzzle, don't worry. Here are some clues and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and you can check the second section for a full reveal if you'd rather skip the mental exercise.
Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Is A Gaming Chair With A Price To Match The Name

Razer is no stranger to partnering with lifestyle brands. From a luxury watchmaker to Panerai to streetwear phenomenon BAPE, the gaming company has a rich history of venturing outside its gaming niche. But its latest collaboration might be its most ambitious yet. Razer has joined hands with Lamborghini to create a gaming chair — the Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition — that embodies the luxury and comfort associated with the brand, blended with its sports car heritage.
How To Block Cookie Banners On Every Website

There are a lot of things that make browsing the internet painful instead of pleasant, and cookie banners or consent forms are easily at the top of that list. Almost every website you visit greets you with a pop-up banner asking you to "accept cookies," and some will not grant you access to their content until you do.
Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon

Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.
